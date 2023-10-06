What's new

Bangladeshis love to dress up as Buddhist Monks

7 Bangladeshis pretending to be monks held in Thailand​


Seven Bangladeshis, who put on dresses of Budhist monk, were arrested in Thailand on Sunday.

They wore the dresses to avoid scanner of immigration, Thailand media The Thaiger reported.


After conducting a raid, Thailand Songkhla Immigration and Hat Yai Tourist police detained them.


The all seven arrested people are male, the media said. They wanted to go to Malaysia. The detained people were with bald head.

To avoid notice of authorities concerned and mix up with the local people, they followed the policy.

Among the arrested people, one person aged 46 admitted to have led the team. They entered Thailand via Myanmar. Their final destination was Malaysia, Thailand media The Pattaya reported.

According to the news, they had normal dresses with them. In addition, they had no proof that they are Buddhist monks. Police suspected their identities.

They have been accused of illegal trespass.

A 32-year-old Bangladesh national, who claimed to be a Buddhist monk arrested.
Mumbai:
A 32-year-old Bangladesh national, who claimed to be a Buddhist monk, has been arrested here for trying to travel to Rome on an Indian passport that he had obtained by providing fake documents, an official said on Friday.

Bipon Anil Barua, a resident of Bandarban in Bangladesh, was apprehended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday night, the official said.
Most of the Bangladeshi national pretend to be monks. They s ..

Illegal Bangladeshi Migrant Disguised As Monk Tries To Enter Sri Lanka, Arrested In Kochi

Buddhist monk-turned-gym trainer: Bangladeshi man lands in ATS net for illegal stay, running passport racket

