19 Bangladeshi nationals held from brothel in India

The Pune City police arrested 19 Bangladeshi citizens, including nine women, from a brothel in the Budhwar Peth area.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the social security cell of the Pune City police, led by senior inspector Bharat Jadhav, assistant inspectors Aniket Pote and Rajesh Malegaon, raided the brothel early Friday and arrested the Bangladeshi nationals.
An FIR was lodged at the Faraskhana police station against the 19 Bangladeshi nationals and a woman who ran the brothel.
Police said the accused persons entered India illegally by crossing the international border in West Bengal and then came to Pune. “The Bangladeshi women were lured into a prostitution racket in Budhwar Peth. The men were found to be working as hawkers selling different items in the same area. They did not have any documents to show that they are Indian citizens,” said Jadhav.
“All 19 of them knew each and came to Pune separately in about the last one month. A case has been registered against them under sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act,” said the senior police inspector. Police have launched an investigation to know how and with whose help the accused persons crossed the international border between India and Bangladesh. A team from Faraskhana police station team is investigating the case”, said deputy commissioner of police Amol Zende
19 Bangladeshi nationals held from brothel in Budhwar Peth
indianexpress.com