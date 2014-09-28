What's new

Where are pshamim and muradk?

Anybody knows where are pshamim and muradk? have not seen the two in a very long time.
 
AOA just been very busy. At our age most of the things are related to health. From time to time I do keep checking the forum. For the last 3 years have been traveling a lot. I hope all of you are doing good.
Regards and Allah be with you.
MK
 
Members like @Muradk and @pshamim are an asset. not only to the forum but also to the nation. Most importantly since they participated in the wars and scored kills too.
 
This generation is sadly dying out rapidly, and our opportunities to benefit from their experiences diminish with every passing day.
 
May Allah keep you in the best of health. We wish for you to share some of your time with us as we miss you over here :(
 
I am more concerned about @pshamim Haven't seen him for sometime. He left this forum due to the unbearable presence of Indian trolls on this forum. But he was active on other forum. But for some time I haven't seen him posting there too. I hope he is in good health and fine.
 
It is a big world out there on the Internet. People are free to participate in whatever forums they wish to choose. Birds of a feather flock together, it is said.
 
Hate to open up a old thread but I can catching up after years. Is MuradK still around here on the forum?
 
Yes, I used to look for Sir MuradK posts and especially picture. They are true legends but as a nation we failed to give them due credit, respect and recognition. May Allah keep them safe and grant them best of health. Amen
 
I know he used to live in Boulder, CO but sadly lost touch with a bunch of folks
 

