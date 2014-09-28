Where are pshamim and muradk?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Members like @Muradk and @pshamim are an asset. not only to the forum but also to the nation. Most importantly since they participated in the wars and scored kills too.
AOA just been very busy. At our age most of the things are related to health. From time to time I do keep checking the forum. For the last 3 years have been traveling a lot. I hope all of you are doing good.
Regards and Allah be with you.
MK
This generation is sadly dying out rapidly, and our opportunities to benefit from their experiences diminish with every passing day.
I am more concerned about @pshamim Haven't seen him for sometime. He left this forum due to the unbearable presence of Indian trolls on this forum. But he was active on other forum. But for some time I haven't seen him posting there too. I hope he is in good health and fine.