Hamas miscalculation?

October 7th, 2023, Hamas caught IDF and Israel security apparatus off guard.According to reports:More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, with 6,900 others injured. At least 32 of those killed are Americans. And Israeli officials say 239 people are being held hostage in Gaza.39th day into Israel Gaza War, Hamas is no where to be seen, just few sporadic attacks here and there.IDF land forces strength:169,500 active military personnel465,000 reserve forces2,200+ tanks530 artillery (SP, Towed, MRL, MOR).Destroying few tanks and other vehicles, few dozen IDF soldiers hasn't/wouldn't dent IDF.Deaths in Gaza:11,180 people killed in Israeli airstrikes, including 4,609 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, which draws its figures from the Hamas-controlled territory.Hamas hiding in their tunnels, they don't have any situational awareness, and they are no where to be seen defending the Gazan Population.They may claim to have highlighted Palestine once again, but USA won't be settling Palestine issue in favor of Palestine. All Arab countries are with US and Israel for trade and commerce with Israel and New Middle east.