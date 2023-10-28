Calgarians or albertans want to connect/meet up?

Mustang125
Anybody from Calgary or Alberta who would want to connect?! Would love to meet my fellow countrymen abroad as much as I can!
Edit: doesn’t have to be Pakistanis, could be even pajeets so I can call you that on your face and we can troll each other in real time
