Short Explanation about what happened during 1965 in Indonesia. Why Communist power can be eliminated by Indonesian internal force ?

Indonesia communist party is third largest after China, USSR. It is greater than Vietnamese Communist party during their war against South Vietnam where Vietnam Communist defeated USA with support from USSR and China. In 1955 election (it was considered as the first Indonesian fair democratic election), it gets number 4 largest. So huge support for the party where predominantly the supporters are farmers. As we see on Indonesian Communist Party logo it is basically like farmer party.See the simbol there. These two things represent farmer and labor, but since there is no real industrialization in Indonesia during 1945-1965 period, the most prominent supporter of Indonesian Communist Party is farmer mostly living in East Java where they had conflict with NU (Nahdatul Ulama) which is largest Islamic Organization in Indonesia. Under current politics, 2 Indonesian President Hopeful Vice Presidents come from NU (Muhaimain Iskandar and Mahfud MD)Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) was about to emerge as very strong military power when Soekarno approving their controversial proposal to make them another military force beside Indonesian Armed Force. They asked the force to be 1 million strong. This has got China Communist backing as well. The reason Soekarno approved the proposal is likely to support Soekarno aggresive plan to invade both Malaysia and Singapore under pretex Ganyang Malaya Campaign. This pretex has the same narrative like Putin narrative to invade Ukraine. Soekarno said that Malaya will be under British influence so that the formation of Malaya should be opposed.This is why Indonesian Armed Force that is still dominated by right wing anti communist made plan to kick out Soekarno from power. Their plan is sniffed by President Guard (Cakrabirawa) and end up all of the planners are death but luckily the strongest among them, General Nasution escaped despite his daughter became victim and death in the hand of Cakrabirawa. Our History hide this fact, but from Indonesian respected Historian, this has been put in their books after New Order Regime (Orde Baru) fallen in 1998. It can be understood if we have logic as well like how on earth Cakrabirawa which is Presidential Guard are behind the killing of our Armed Force General.The proposed PKI plan to have 1 million strong Army under PKI is known in our history as Angkatan ke 5, or in English maybe can be translated as Fifth Military Force. There is Wikipedia English that explained in it if you tried to Google it.Soeharto, Kostrad Commander, Special Force, and Siliwangi Force are the main backbone behind Soeharto purged into Indonesia Communist Party. Soeharto is not Islamist, but he believe on Capitalism and basically hard core anti communist that can be seen by Indonesia foreign policy during new regime order that is pretty anti Communist. Even Soeharto invaded East Timor just because Fretilin has potency to win the internal war in East Timor. Fretilin during that time has leftist thinking. Actualy East Timor is more like burden to Indonesia and I am happy in the end we let go that province.Soekarnoa communist, he and many Indonesians during that time cannot see Indonesia without Communist Party since Indonesia Communist Party get huge support in East Java Island where Islamic penetration is not as strong in other Muslim majority regions in Indonesia. Communist is impossible to be destroyed in Indonesia unless we used drastic measure like what Soeharto did.After the purge and sending Soekarno into exile in Buru Island (Eastern Indonesia with basically still very primitive in 1965-1970), Soeharto fund Islamization into Java Island and build many Mosques. This effort made Javanese become Islamized during New Order period, where in the past they are the least Islamic among Indonesian Muslim majority region.Soeharto during New Order also support Catholics more than Protestant. Maybe he thinks Protestant Christian has more afiliation with US Evangelist population than Catholics, while most Christians in Indonesia are Protestant. So we can see Catholic figure in Indonesia politics like Moerdani, Andrianus Moy, BJ Sumarlin etc. On the other hand Golkar Party is lead by Islamist like BJ Habibie, Abdul Gafur (HMI connection) and BJ Habibie become our Vice President during 1990's and he lead the transformation after Soeharto resigned in 1998.Unlike Soekarno who was exiled in remote Island in Eastern Indonesia, Soeharto is still popular and live peacefully in his Cendana House in the most elite housing complex in Jakarta (Menteng in Central Jakarta) before his death where all Indonesian leaders came to his funeral as well, including the reformist movement leaders. Soeharto popularity can still be seen with Golkar party that still become number one most popular in Indonesia, their popularity is going down into number three Today, but parties like Gerindra (Second biggest), Nasdem, Democrat are all coming from Golkar previous leaders like SBY, Surya Paloh, etc with Prabowo as having the closest link with Soeharto family as he married Soeharto daughter, Titiek Soeharto.----------------------Regarding politics, Indonesia current political landscape is not like USA or Britain or in Malaysia where ideological differences are strong. Indonesian parties can hang on with one another with no difficulty and all President Candidate Coalition have both Nationalist and Islamist parties supporting it. Those Indonesian critics saying this show Indonesian politics lacking, but actually this is the strength of our politics as our elites can join hand with any body and made compromise among them. This is one of the reasons our politics are very stable since 2004 when we had the first direct Presidential Election.