Ukraine proclaims its support for Israel

“Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people,” the Ukrainian foreign minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This stance was amplified by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who took to Telegram to urge the “whole world” to support Israel in its fight against Palestinians.

“Horrible reports from Israel. My condolences to everyone whose family and friends died in the terrorist attack … Israel’s right to defense is beyond any doubt,” Zelensky stated.

Source: RT
 
Ukraine was the heart of the Pale of Settlement, so their affiliation with the large Ukrainian origin population in Israel over the Palestinians (with whom they have limited if any affiliation) is not surprising.
 
Ukraine proclaims its support for Israel and asks for more weapons and money?
 
You would think Ukrainians would support the side occupied by the larger and more powerful entity
 

