Poll: U.S. public's support for Ukraine begins to wane​

Poll: U.S. public's support for Ukraine begins to waneNOVEMBER 2, 2023
Data: Gallup; Chart: Axios Visuals
The share of Americans who say the U.S. is doing "too much" to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia aggression jumped to 41% last month — driven by growing concern among Republicans, according to a new survey by Gallup.
Why it matters: The findings come as newly-established Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) plans to bring a vote this week on aid for Israel — decoupling it from Ukraine aid and border funds.
- There has been growing division among Republican lawmakers over how far the U.S. should go in providing additional aid for Ukraine.
- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to double down on his support.
- Johnson has indicated support for at least some additional aid for Ukraine, even if not the $61 billion asked for by the White House in a sweeping $106 billion package.
- 62% of Republicans now say the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine — up from 50% in June.
- 44% of Independents say the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine — a jump of 10 percentage points since June.
- Only 14% of Democrats said the U.S. is doing "too much."
- 55% of Republicans want the U.S. to try to end the conflict as soon as possible, while 41% say they would choose Ukraine reclaiming its territory.