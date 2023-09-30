What's new

UAE imposes ban on fresh meat imports from Pakistan after fungus detection

Kuru

Kuru

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 8, 2017
Messages
2,688
Reaction score
-18
Country
India
Location
India

Fresh Meat Import

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has slapped a ban on the imports of fresh meat from Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned the import of frozen meat from Pakistan through sea route after finding fungus on the meat.

Fungus was found on meat imported by a company from Karachi to UAE resulting in a ban. The ban will remain enforced until October 10.

It may be noted that Pakistan exports fresh meat to the UAE worth $12 million monthly through the sea route.

Pakistan exports most of its meat to United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Notably, it was following an 8-year restriction, that Pakistan was finally able to export chickens and poultry products in 2017.

arynews.tv

UAE bans fresh meat imports from Pakistan via sea route

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has slapped a ban on the imports of fresh meat from Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday. According to
arynews.tv

UAE imposes ban on fresh meat imports from Pakistan after fungus detection - World News

A restriction was imposed when fungus was discovered on meat sent from Karachi to the UAE by a firm. The restriction will be in effect until October 10
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 
obviously. we Pakistanis have never given a thought about maintaining quality.
 
Paksiatn needs to work hard to maintain its market share by ensuring good quality control.
These are not even new markets but already established ones.
 
This news is a week old. Apparently the issue was with the shipping line which has been sued.
 

Similar threads

B
India urges Bangladesh to resume meat import
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
hembo
hembo
beijingwalker
Japan worried of China seafood ban after release of Fukushima nuclear water
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
flowerfan2020
F
beijingwalker
Russia may join China in banning seafood imports from Japan
Replies
0
Views
86
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
India enjoys advantage of democracy over China as global trade juggernaut: Export official
2
Replies
20
Views
386
my2cents
my2cents
hatehs
How Majoritarian Policies in UP & Maharashtra Sent Meat Industries Into Decline, Ended Thousands Of Jobs
Replies
5
Views
166
xeuss
xeuss

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom