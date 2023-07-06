What's new

Japan worried of China seafood ban after release of Fukushima nuclear water

Japan worried of China seafood ban after release of Fukushima nuclear water
Reuters
Published: 06 July ,2023: 02:14 PM GST

Japanese officials are worried that China, the biggest buyer of its seafood exports, may halt purchases of those items after Tokyo begins releasing treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The UN nuclear watchdog this week gave Japan the greenlight to begin discharging more than a million metric tons of water, enough to fill 500 Olympic swimming pools, used to cool the plant’s fuel rods after it was wrecked by a 2011 tsunami

The planned release of the water from the plant north of Tokyo has faced opposition at home and abroad despite Japanese assurances that it is safe after being filtered to remove most isotopes.

China was the biggest buyer of Japanese seafood exports last year, even though it is among several countries that restrict imports from some Japanese regions because of the nuclear accident.

China is also the fiercest critic of Japan’s planned release of the water saying it threatens marine life and human health.

China has not said what action it will take if the release goes head but it has warned Japan that it must “bear all the consequences” of its action. The release is due to start in coming weeks and take up to 40 years.

Three Japanese government officials and a ruling party lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue, said they expected China to expand restrictions on Japanese seafood. Two of the officials said that could include a blanket ban.

“We think they may enforce a total ban on Japanese maritime products,” one of the officials said. “They want to punish Japan economically for this.”

“For China, Japanese maritime product imports make up a small share of their market ... but for Japan this is a big market.”

China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday Japan did not fully consult the international community on the release and China would pay close attention to developments and would assess any possible effects to protect consumers.

Biggest buyer

Japan’s foreign ministry declined to comment on the possibility of more bans but said Japan had sought scientific discussions with China on the release and would continue to do so.

China bans seafood imports from 10 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, including Fukushima and the capital Tokyo, and all food and feed imports from nine of them.

Seafood imports from other prefectures are allowed but must be tested for radioactivity.

The vast majority of seafood caught by Japan’s fishing industry is consumed at home but China was the biggest buyer of Japanese seafood exports last year by value despite its bans, according to Japanese data.

China accounted for 22.5 percent of Japanese seafood exports, worth 87 billion yen ($604 million), followed by Hong Kong with 19.5 percent and the US with 13.9 percent. China buys more than half of all Japanese scallop exports.

The China-ruled city of Hong Kong said on Tuesday that when Japan begins the release it would “immediately take control measures, including imposing import control on aquatic products from high-risk prefectures.”

China has said it will step up monitoring of the ocean and marine products in the wake of the release.

South Korea, where consumers have been snapping up sea salt and other items ahead of the release, has also pledged to step up monitoring to try and allay concerns but has not threatened to expand its bans on Japanese products.

In China, some consumers have called for boycotts of Japanese products, a social media trend that briefly knocked the share price of Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido last week.

Japan worried of China seafood ban after release of Fukushima nuclear water

China to ban food imports from Japan citing safety reasons

07 Jul 2023 11:25AM

BEIJING: China will ban the import of food from about one-fifth of Japanese prefectures for safety reasons, Chinese customs said on Friday (Jul 7), citing Japan's move to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

China, the biggest buyer of Japan's seafood exports, said it would also strictly review the documents for food, especially aquatic products, from other parts of Japan, customs said in a statement.

China customs said it would continuously strengthen the detection and monitoring of radioactive substances to ensure the safety of food imported from Japan in banning food from 10 prefectures.

The move was to prevent the export of radioactive contaminated Japanese food to China and protect the food safety of Chinese consumers' imports, China said.

For weeks China had publicly voiced strong opposition to Japan's move to discharge treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, this week gave Japan the greenlight to begin discharging more than a million metric tons of water used to cool the plant's fuel rods after it was wrecked by a 2011 tsunami.

China customs said the report did not fully reflect the views of all the experts involved in the assessment process, and the conclusions were not unanimously endorsed by the experts.

China to ban food imports from Japan citing safety reasons

FYI, the release of the water was coordinated by the United nations, and was extensively studied by foreign neutral powers (including China) before the go ahead was given. In other words, there is little to no danger of dumping the water.

Regional nations are just overreacting.
 
That Guy said:
FYI, the release of the water was coordinated by the United nations, and was extensively studied by foreign neutral powers (including China) before the go ahead was given. In other words, there is little to no danger of dumping the water.

Regional nations are just overreacting.
They should dump it at your backyard
 
It's funny, the article is trying to say about Japan's feeling... over China's action.

To be honest, it should say about China's feeling over Japan's action.


Releasing nuclear water to the ocean and then asking other people to eat the fish...

Feel sad because other people refuse to eat the radioactive fish...

Of course, people don't want to eat it!


If the situation is reversed, Japan is even more crazy complaining how the EVIL, COMMUINIST, EQUAL TO HITLER, COMPLETE IDIOT, UNCIVILIZED, LOWLY PEOPLE, releasing radioactive water to the ocean and then ask the good, kind, and civilized Japanese to eat it.


Propaganda!
 
beijingwalker said:
They should dump it at your backyard
Don't get personal.

What I said is factual and indisputable.

KAL-EL said:
The OP seems to love bumping up his own threads.
And apparently insulting anyone that even remotely pushes back against their narrative.

Then again, we all know why OP posts Chinese propaganda all the time, we just can't say it due to potentially getting banned.
 
That Guy said:
FYI, the release of the water was coordinated by the United nations, and was extensively studied by foreign neutral powers (including China) before the go ahead was given. In other words, there is little to no danger of dumping the water.

Regional nations are just overreacting.
It's like drinking processed clean water from waste/toilet water.
 
Menthol said:
It's like drinking processed clean water from waste/toilet water.
'Drink it if it's safe': South Korean lawmaker challenges Japan officials to consume treated Fukushima water

  • Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung wants South Korea to reconsider sending experts to inspect the plant, which some say could help justify release plans
  • South Korea’s ruling party has accused the opposition of stirring up anti-Japanese sentiment with ‘unscientific’ and ‘senseless’ claims

Park Chan-kyong

Published: 12:00pm, 16 May, 2023

15a01c6e-f0bf-4b3e-9659-5afe4f6409e4_0835516e.jpg


Tanks storing treated radioactive water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan. Photo: AP

South Korea’s top opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has challenged Japanese officials to make good on their safety assertions by drinking treated radioactive water that is scheduled to be released from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Lee made the remarks as a team of South Korean experts plan to visit the Fukushima plant to hopefully evaluate the safety of the treated water, sparking allegations that the trip could wind up being used to build up justification for its release.

When President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met in Seoul earlier this month for their second summit in less than two months, the leaders agreed to allow a group of South Korean experts to visit Japan next Tuesday and Wednesday to inspect the planned release of radioactive water.

Yoon has made it a top priority to mend relations with neighbour and former colonial master Japan, even if it means a unilateral concession on the highly sensitive issue of compensating the Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labour.

South Korea has suggested a Seoul-based fund pay reparations to Korean victims to resolve an issue that has rekindled animosities over Japan’s 1910-45 occupation of the peninsula, sparking outrage among some victims and critics.

“Japan is putting forward claims that the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, if treated, is safe enough to drink,” Lee said on Monday. “If it is safe enough to drink, they should use it as drinking water.”

It should at least be used as agricultural or industrial water, he said.

Lee’s comments are reminiscent of a 2021 statement by then Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who challenged Taro Aso, Japan’s deputy prime minister at the time, to drink treated water from the Fukushima plant after Aso suggested the water released would be safe to consume.

“A Japanese official said it’s okay if you drink this water. Then please drink it,” Zhao said at the time. “The ocean is not Japan’s trash can.”

Lee’s main opposition Democratic Party of Korea has opposed the inspection visit, raising questions about whether the team can conduct a thorough inspection, and claiming that the trip could end up justifying Japan’s plan to release the radioactive water.

“The Japanese government’s attitude makes it clear that the inspection team the government is sending is only a formality to justify its plan to discharge contaminated water,” the party’s spokesman Park Sung-joon said last week.

“An inspection team that would only review information provided by the Japanese government and take a look around areas the Japanese government allows access to cannot evaluate safety properly.”

Park urged Yoon not to send the team, calling for a separate and more thorough assessment of Japan’s plan instead.

The ruling People Power Party, in turn, has accused the opposition of stirring up anti-Japanese sentiment by putting forward “unscientific” and “senseless” allegations.

Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said last week that the 20-member inspection team would check safety regulations, inspect treatment facilities and secure other data needed to conduct a scientific “evaluation” of the contaminated water.

But Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said last week that the inspection was intended to “help deepen understanding” about the safety of the release, seemingly denying the South Koreans’ capacity to evaluate or certify its safety.

US ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Friday called on the neighbours to exercise “patience and diplomatic skill” during talks about the planned inspection visit.

“So now there’s a discussion between the foreign ministries about how exactly that will be carried out. And so again, it needs to be done with patience and diplomatic skill,” Goldberg said, according to Yonhap news agency.

“We believe that the overall objective, which is to create a better environment for the relationship between two modern and democratic countries that share values, is hugely important for the security in the region and prosperity in the region.”

The 1.3 million tonnes of radioactive waste water at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, currently in tanks, is scheduled to be discharged into the Pacific Ocean this year as Asia-Pacific countries, led by the Pacific Island Forum, have voiced strong opposition to the plans.

“There is no prospect of an end to the nuclear crisis at the plant as current decommissioning plans are not feasible. Furthermore, the report finds the nuclear fuel debris in the reactors cannot be completely removed and will continue to contaminate the groundwater over many decades,” Greenpeace East Asia said in April, citing analyses done in 2020 and 2021 that detailed the failures of liquid-waste processing technology at the Fukushima plant and the environmental threats posed by the release.

“Claims that the discharges will take 30 years is inaccurate as in reality, it will continue into the next century. Viable alternatives to discharge, specifically long-term storage and processing, have been ignored by the Japanese government.”

South Korean lawmaker challenges Japan officials to drink Fukushima water

KAL-EL said:
The OP seems to love bumping up his own threads.
Published: 06 July ,2023: 02:14 PM GST
 
The Japanese should dump those radioactive water into Japanese lakes and lands if the water is perfectly safe for they to drink and use as the Japanese say, it is most simple and cost effective way to do after all.
 
Japan is falling.

Don't assume today's Japan is the same as Japan decades ago.

There are a lot of scandals how Japan companies fabricate their product quality, claiming to be A quality while the truth is B or C.
 

