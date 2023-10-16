beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 64,190
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Russia joins China in suspending seafood imports from Japan
October 16 2023
Russian authorities say the country is joining China in restricting imports of Japanese fishery products starting Monday.
Russia's quarantine and sanitary authorities announced that the restrictions will be in place until the necessary information on the safety of Japanese seafood is provided to and analyzed by Russian regulators.
China suspended seafood imports from Japan in late August in response to the release of treated and diluted water from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
The Russian authorities had already announced that they would tighten quarantine and distribution controls of Japanese marine and processed products.
They said last month that they were considering joining China regarding restrictions on the supply of seafood from Japan.
The International Atomic Energy Agency says the operation to release treated and diluted water into the ocean is consistent with international safety standards.
The Japanese government has been urging Beijing to lift the import suspension, saying that the measure is not based on scientific evidence.
Russia joins China in suspending seafood imports from Japan | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News
Russian authorities say the country is joining China in restricting imports of Japanese fishery products starting Monday.
www3.nhk.or.jp