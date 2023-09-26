What's new

Russia may join China in banning seafood imports from Japan

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,231
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Russia may join China in banning seafood imports from Japan​

Ajeyo Basu
Last Updated:September 26, 2023 20:52:20 IST

Russia-China-Japan.png

Last month, Japan began discharging plant water into the ocean, prompting harsh criticism from China. China retaliated by outlawing all imports of aquatic life from Japan Image Courtesy Reuters

After Japan dumped treated radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, Russia is considering joining China in outlawing Japanese seafood imports and is seeking talks with Japan over the issue, a Russian regulator said on Tuesday.

Last month, Japan began discharging plant water into the ocean, prompting harsh criticism from China. China retaliated by outlawing all imports of aquatic life from Japan.

On Tuesday, the Chinese counterparts of the Russian food safety agency Rosselkhoznadzor said that they had discussed Japanese food exports. One of the main providers of marine products to China is Russia, which is working to gain market share.

“Taking into account the possible risks of radiation contamination of products, Rosselkhoznadzor is considering the possibility of joining with Chinese restrictions on supplies of fish products from Japan,” Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement. “The final decision will be made after negotiations with the Japanese side.”

According to the authority, Russia has brought in 118 tonnes of Japanese seafood so far this year.

Rosselkhoznadzor reported that it had written to Japan, urging the two countries to start negotiations and asking details about the country’s radiological testing of exported fish products, including tritium, by October 16.

The majority of radioactive materials have been removed through treatment, according to Japan, with the exception of tritium, a radionuclide that is challenging to isolate from water. Before being released, it is diluted to levels that are allowed around the world.

According to Japan, Russia and China’s criticism is not backed up by facts.

Japan’s Ministry of Environment announced on Monday that examination findings of seawater tested on September 19 revealed the tritium concentrations were below the lower limit of detection at all 11 sampling points and would have no adverse impact on human health and the environment.

According to the far eastern branch of Rosselkhoznadzor on Tuesday, Russia has also found no anomalies in marine samples used for tests in areas of the country that are relatively close to where the treated water was released.

According to Russia’s fisheries department, the country exported 2.3 million metric tonnes of marine products worth approximately $6.1 billion last year, or roughly half of its total harvest. China, South Korea, and Japan were the major consumers.

www.firstpost.com

Russia may join China in banning seafood imports from Japan

According to Russia's fisheries department, the country exported 2.3 million metric tonnes of marine products worth approximately $6.1 billion last year, or roughly half of its total harvest. China, South Korea, and Japan were the major consumers
www.firstpost.com www.firstpost.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Japan worried of China seafood ban after release of Fukushima nuclear water
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
flowerfan2020
F
beijingwalker
Japan's July seafood exports to China down 23% on blanket radiation testing
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
1K
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
beijingwalker
Worry about seafood due to Japan's radioactive water discharge? No worries, Xinjiang's desert seafood now massively enter the market
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar
Muhammed45
Japan returned to importing crude oil from Russia in January
Replies
0
Views
303
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
beijingwalker
Japan may slip from IMF's No. 2 shareholder status, China's ratio will jump to 14.4 percent, US will slide to 14.8 percent under new formula
Replies
3
Views
74
Kuru
Kuru

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom