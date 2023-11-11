What's new

UAE (Based-Pakistani) firms to invest $25bn in real estate industry

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
10,657
Reaction score
19
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
KARACHI: A conglomerate of Real Estate companies from the United Arab Emirates will invest USD 20 to 25 billion in the real estate industry of Pakistan.

This was announced by a strong delegation of various UAE-based Pakistani Real Estate companies including ALMIR, Habib Group, and Mark Stone led by Advisor to Government of Pakistan for Overseas Pakistanis in Gulf countries Sardar Qaiser Hayat.

Addressing the meeting, Advisor to the Government of Pakistan for Overseas Pakistanis in Gulf countries Sardar Qaiser Hayat said that investment from real estate companies of UAE in the construction industry of Pakistan would bring prosperity in Pakistan and Pakistanis would get international standard residential facilities.

He said ABAD was also assisting the government in formulating policies for the development of the construction industry.

Chairman ABAD Asif Sumsum has welcomed this initiative and announced full support for the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said the investment of USD 25 billion from UAE companies would bring economic revolution in Pakistan. He assured the provision of complete facilitation and support to UAE realty groups for materializing their projects.

Sumsum said the lack of over 12 million housing units coupled with increasing urbanization and population growth had created ideal opportunities for international real estate developers to undertake mass housing and construction projects in Pakistan.
www.brecorder.com

UAE firms to invest $25bn in real estate industry

KARACHI: A conglomerate of Real Estate companies from the United Arab Emirates will invest USD 20 to 25 billion in...
www.brecorder.com

Comment- Real Estate FDI's are a double edged sword - depends on how GOP uses this money (FYI IK also had such plans but to support our forex res so our exports can grow)
Also when they say we are "Planning to" that means they're considering by no means does it mean they'll 100% 'actually" do as they say so I'll take it with a grain of salt
 
Last edited:
Maula Jatt said:
KARACHI: A conglomerate of Real Estate companies from the United Arab Emirates will invest USD 20 to 25 billion in the real estate industry of Pakistan.

This was announced by a strong delegation of various UAE-based Pakistani Real Estate companies including ALMIR, Habib Group, and Mark Stone led by Advisor to Government of Pakistan for Overseas Pakistanis in Gulf countries Sardar Qaiser Hayat.

Addressing the meeting, Advisor to the Government of Pakistan for Overseas Pakistanis in Gulf countries Sardar Qaiser Hayat said that investment from real estate companies of UAE in the construction industry of Pakistan would bring prosperity in Pakistan and Pakistanis would get international standard residential facilities.

He said ABAD was also assisting the government in formulating policies for the development of the construction industry.

Chairman ABAD Asif Sumsum has welcomed this initiative and announced full support for the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said the investment of USD 25 billion from UAE companies would bring economic revolution in Pakistan. He assured the provision of complete facilitation and support to UAE realty groups for materializing their projects.

Sumsum said the lack of over 12 million housing units coupled with increasing urbanization and population growth had created ideal opportunities for international real estate developers to undertake mass housing and construction projects in Pakistan.
www.brecorder.com

UAE firms to invest $25bn in real estate industry

KARACHI: A conglomerate of Real Estate companies from the United Arab Emirates will invest USD 20 to 25 billion in...
www.brecorder.com

Comment- Real Estate FDI's are a double edged sword - depends on how GOP uses this money (FYI IK also had such plans but to support our forex res so our exports can grow)
Also when they say we are "Planning to" that means they're considering by no means does it mean they'll 100 'actually" do as they say so I'll take it with a grain of salt
Click to expand...
I love to see more details about this. Business Recorder is legit and since it's their story it has to be legit. Dawn also posted an article on this.

www.dawn.com

UAE realtors plan $25bn investment

Announcement made by a strong delegation of UAE real estate companies during their visit to Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan.
www.dawn.com
 
If you sum the amount of all the "would be", "interested", "MOU signed" that grand total of 3 trillion have been invested in Pakistan. If someone want to really really invest in current Pakistan then his family should take him to a doctor or put him in a mental institution.
 
xyxmt said:
If you sum the amount of all the "would be", "interested", "MOU signed" that grand total of 3 trillion have been invested in Pakistan. If someone want to really really invest in current Pakistan then his family should take him to a doctor or put him in a mental institution.
Click to expand...
thats why we need an election & political stability (IE manufactured fauji sponsored instability)
In my unpopular opinion If PTI, PMLN, ppp or a coalition comes to power we should all support them for the sake of political/economic stability regardless of political leanings for the sake of civilian supremacy

By support I don't mean stop criticizing them or change your political leanings - but just make some redlines where Army should be discouraged from getting involved in politics or destabilizing sitting civ gov's regardless of who's in power
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
Pakistanis hold $19bn in offshore wealth, with half invested in Dubai’s real estate
Replies
6
Views
245
waz
waz
_NOBODY_
Mastering Tech, Hospitality & Real Estate Ft. Mahwussh Alam
Replies
1
Views
261
Signalian
Signalian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt 'approves policy' to attract $20-25bn foreign investment
Replies
3
Views
311
maithil
M
Jango
Former Army chief called Shabbar Zaidi to protest on real estate tax
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
3K
Olympus81
O
INDIAPOSITIVE
Businessmen upbeat about (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir resolve to revive economy $25bn investment discussed with Saudi Arabia
Replies
1
Views
485
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom