Turkey's Erdogan submits Sweden's NATO bid to parliament for ratification

The Turkish side has not opposed NATO enlargement. In the past, even the return of Greece was approved. Categorically, Baltic enlargement is in line with its interests, speaking in terms of the Black Sea and the Caucasus, as it would spread the threat perception on Russia from south to there. Finland applied at the same time as Sweden, but the approval process was finalized quickly. The situation with Sweden is more complicated, they were politically very lethargic, and the results of the agreement became visible with the new legislative package that came into force, I think, in June or July.Btw, there is nothing more ironic than someone who hates Turkiye and Turks criticizing why the Turks act within their biggest military alliance. Due to geopolitical conditions, the Turks have to enter into a conflict of interests as soon as they leave NATO, and the possibility of this conflict evolving into a war is very high. Turks' membership in NATO protects them against NATO as well as from non-NATO actors. This is a balance policy and its roots date back to the 19th century, the balkanization process and the Russian/British/Austrian advances over former lands.