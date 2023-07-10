What's new

Erodgan shows EU who is the Boss

Erodgan shows EU who is the Boss

Links Sweden's entry into NATO with Turkiye's entry into EU

If EU embraces Turkey, Ankara to back Sweden’s NATO bid: Erdogan​

Turkish president says EU should open the way for his country to join the bloc before Ankara approves Sweden’s NATO membership.


www.aljazeera.com

‘Turkey waiting at EU’s front door for 50 years,’ Erdogan says

Turkish president says EU should open way for his country to join bloc before Ankara approves Sweden’s NATO membership.
www.aljazeera.com
 

