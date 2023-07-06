What's new

Sweden: Request filed to burn Torah, Bible outside Israeli embassy

It`ll be very interesting indeed to see how the swedes will handle this one.... :sarcastic:

https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/international/europe/1688564148-sweden-request-filed-to-burn-torah-bible-outside-israeli-embassy

Sweden: Request filed to burn Torah, Bible outside Israeli embassy
The request follows the burning on a Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, sparking backlash across the Muslim world
8291d7be19bf1f17dafec362d42c9d74.jpg

Police in Stockholm received a request on Wednesday to burn a Torah scroll and the Bible in front of the Israeli embassy, following the burning of a Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital that prompted harsh condemnation across the Muslim world.
Authorities told Sweden’s national public broadcaster SVT that behind the request to burn the Jewish and Christian holy books on July 15 was a man in his 30s, who said it would be in response to the Quran burning last week and meant “as a symbolic statement for freedom of expression.”
“I am shocked and horrified by the prospect of the burning of more books in Sweden, be it the Quran, the Torah, or any other holy book,” Israel’s Ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nebo Coleman, tweeted.
“This is clearly an act of hatred that must be stopped.”
Another request to burn a Quran “as soon as possible” in Stockholm was submitted by a woman in her 50s. Police do not immediately rule out either request, saying any application is reviewed on an individual basis.
 
