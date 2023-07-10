What's new

Turkey's President Erdogan gives green light to Sweden's NATO bid

Good stuff. Putin wanted less NATO but got a lot more of it... Russian navy in Baltic sea is all but useless now.
Turkey gives green light to Sweden's NATO accession, says Stoltenberg

Speaking to reporters in Vilnius, ahead of the NATO leaders summit, Stoltenberg said President Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson had agreed to terms to advance Sweden's NATO application.
Expected, but good news for Scandinavian and Baltic security. The Baltic sea is practically becomming a NATO lake.
 
hope they will not betray Turkey and prosecute the PKK terrorists hiding in EU.
 

