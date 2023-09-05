TTP releases statement positioning itself as an Afghan nationalist organisation aimed at dismantling Pakistan

Bleek
The latest episode of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) Pasoon podcast is on the recent tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Shaikh Abdul Rahman Hamaad, a member of the TTP leadership council, said that "despite the disinterest of the Afghan Taliban, the war with Pakistan is significant for Afghanistan."
He alleged, "Pakistan has been behind the instability in Afghanistan for decades, and now it is time for Afghanistan to get rid of it."
Explaining the rationale behind (his defined) Pakistan's Afghan policy, he claimed that "Pakistan occupies a large part of Afghanistan, which includes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pashtun belt of Balochistan and parts of Punjab, so it fears a stable Afghanistan."
