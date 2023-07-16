What's new

Pakistan’s military chief warns Afghan Taliban against harboring militants as attacks spike

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
9,834
Reaction score
-18
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
WORLD

Pakistan’s military chief warns Afghan Taliban against harboring militants as attacks spike​

The stern remarks by Gen. Asim Munir, came after two militant attacks this week killed 12 Pakistani soldiers in the country’s southwestern Balochistan province.
July 14, 2023, 2:28 PM EDT / Source: Associated Press
By Associated Press
Pakistan’s military chief warned the Afghan Taliban on Friday of an “effective response” by his forces if they fail to stop harboring militants who plot cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

The stern remarks by the army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, came after two militant attacks this week killed 12 Pakistani soldiers in the country’s southwestern Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan.



During a military meeting Friday in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, Munir paid tribute to the fallen soldiers. Seven attackers were also killed by troops returning fire during the attacks on Wednesday.

Both the Pakistani Taliban, a separate militant group that is also an ally of the Afghan Taliban, and the extremist Islamic State group have a presence in Balochistan.

The Taliban-appointed Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, left, meets with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on May 7, 2023.
The Taliban-appointed Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, left, meets with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan in May. Inter Services Public Relations voa AP
However, a newly formed militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility for one of Wednesday’s attacks. That attack, in the Zhob district, left nine soldiers dead. It was unclear who was behind the other attack, in the Sui district, which killed three soldiers.

The Taliban-run government in Kabul did not immediately respond to the Pakistani general’s remarks.


Munir was quoted as saying that Pakistan’s armed forces were seriously concerned about the “safe havens and liberty of action” the Pakistani Taliban have in Afghanistan. He said he expects the Afghan Taliban to live up to their promises from a 2020 agreement with Washington to bar any terror group from using Afghan soil for attacks.

Recommended​

WORLDMom gets 99 years for mutilating son's genitals

If they fail to do so, these “intolerable attacks would draw an effective response,” he said.

On Assignment with Richard Engel: Afghanistan - Graveyard of Empires

Along with the Pakistani Taliban and ISIS militants, local Baluch separatist also have a strong presence in the gas-rich Baluchistan. The province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by nationalists for two decades. They initially wanted a higher share of the provincial resources, but later initiated an insurgency for independence.

Along with the Baluch separatists, the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — have claimed responsibility for most of the attacks on Pakistani troops and police in the province.

Ad

The TTP has become emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

Associated Press
 

Similar threads

Signalian
Afghans’ involvement in terror acts in Pakistan key concern: ISPR
Replies
0
Views
34
Signalian
Signalian
Kingdom come
Afghanistan neither fulfilling its obligations as neighbour nor safeguarding Doha deal
Replies
1
Views
18
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
Hero786
TTP militants are Pakistan’s responsibility, not ours, Afghan Taliban leader Suhail Shaheen says
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
829
LeGenD
LeGenD
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Army expresses ‘serious concerns over TTP’s safe haven in Afghanistan’
2
Replies
27
Views
227
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
beijingwalker
China to ‘deepen and expand’ military ties with Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
390
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom