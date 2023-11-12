Suggestion for Pakistan-Turkey Nuclear Deterrence Command: A By-Product of Current Israil-Palestine War

Hakikat ve Hikmet
A famous Turkish strategic analyst, Ardan Zenturk, the editor-in-Chief of M5 (Turkey’s best magazine on strategic and defense affairs), has some interesting observations and suggestions:
- The Israili Heritage Minister has publicly stated they would drop a nuke on Gaza if it continues like this. It shows the Israili fascist regime has no qualms to abundantly use nukes to obtain the fanatic religious objectives to realize the promised meta-physical “Greater Israil”.
- Now is the time to panic for the other ME countries. The Arab countries like the KSA, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan etc. now can clearly fathom themselves as the next “Gazas”. They have raised a hue and cry complaining to the Western overlords. At their hearts they know they’re no more than maggots in the eyes of the Western Imperialists.
- The Russian have taken quite a stand against Israil in this. They want an explanation for the “usage conditions” of their nukes from Israil.
- Some Turkish folks, especially secular minded ones, might take some solace in the fact that Turkey is a member of the NATO. But, this membership is like a glass ceiling at the best and deception at the worst. In any case, if Israil indeed wants to drop a couple of nukes on Turkey nobody is there to resist it.
- Given the circumstances, the most viable option for Turkey is to set up a Pakistan-Turkey joint nuclear deterrence command. Although it might have almost no traction right now, who knows what the future might hold.
