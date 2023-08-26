India-Greece-Armenia vs Turkey-Pakistan-Azerbaijan Strategic Alliances

Hakikat ve Hikmet
Unfortunately, the domestic political situation can't give a respite to the geo-strategic developments.....
Ardan Zenturk - the editor-in-chief of M5, Turkey's largest and most circulated magazine on strategic and defense related matters - is surprised to see India meddling in Turkey's core strategic issues at an alarming level. His major points:
- IK, who's now in jail, provided unambiguous support during the liberation of Karaba'.
- India is now Armenia's major arms supplier as Russia is busy with the Ukranian War.
- India has become a top strategic partner of Greece. The IN and IAF are exercising with the Greek forces in the East Med.
- The strong Indian lobby in the DC is working against Turkey.
- The USA has an "invisible" hand behind this.
- Unfortunately, most of the Turkish experts in the media or academia are quite ignorant of these facts.
- Turkey needs to get extremely serious with these Indian involvements.
- Etc.