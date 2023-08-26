What's new

India-Greece-Armenia vs Turkey-Pakistan-Azerbaijan Strategic Alliances

Unfortunately, the domestic political situation can't give a respite to the geo-strategic developments.....

Ardan Zenturk - the editor-in-chief of M5, Turkey's largest and most circulated magazine on strategic and defense related matters - is surprised to see India meddling in Turkey's core strategic issues at an alarming level. His major points:
  • IK, who's now in jail, provided unambiguous support during the liberation of Karaba'.
  • India is now Armenia's major arms supplier as Russia is busy with the Ukranian War.
  • India has become a top strategic partner of Greece. The IN and IAF are exercising with the Greek forces in the East Med.
  • The strong Indian lobby in the DC is working against Turkey.
  • The USA has an "invisible" hand behind this.
  • Unfortunately, most of the Turkish experts in the media or academia are quite ignorant of these facts.
  • Turkey needs to get extremely serious with these Indian involvements.
  • Etc.

 
Armenia has distanced itself from Russia to buy usa support, the weapon Armenia is buying from India is being paid by usa
 
If Turkey can supply weapons to Pakistan, why can’t India do the same to Armenia?
Mera kutta, kutta, aur apna kutta Tommy?
 

