Nuclear Deterrence: Global Islam, Palestine and the Western chopping board.

Kompromat
- We often hear how more than 50 Muslim countries can't prevent the industrial scale slaughter of Palestinians by the Israeli apartheid.
- Allegations range from being unwilling to impotent, even cowardly.
- The inaction and ineptitude of current lot of leaders of Global Islam is to blame. It is also to blame for the rise of reactionaries like AQ.
- If the leaders of Global Islam won't protect the Palestinians - who will?, will it empower emerging political movements?
- How does global Islam rise up to the nuclear blackmail of the Israeli apartheid? - an umbrella under which Israel is able to murder women, children, elderly, civilians and is allowed by Global North to bombard hospitals, ambulances, mosques even churches.
- Is it possible for Global Islam to balance the scales with Israel and its patron states without a common nuclear deterrence in place? - especially when Israeli apartheid is losing the conventional balance of power in MENA?
- If the strategic balance is necessary, how could it be achieved, to tip the scales to an even?
- Israeli nukes are definitely not pointed at the Global North, China, India or Russia. Their only intended targets are Muslim cities. Does that not create cause for Global Islam to establish a common nuclear deterrence umbrella, designed to thwart any possibility of Israeli first nuclear strike and to call its nuclear bluff?
- Mass scale murder of Palestinians can only be stopped if Israel's blackmail card is neutralised by establishing similar capabilities across the MENA region - and perhaps Turkiye?
- Will such an agreement - increase the negotiating power of Global Islam?
- What about the deployment of a Muslim conventional deterrence force in Palestine and to defend Al-Aqsa?
Floor is open.