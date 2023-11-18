What's new

Nuclear Deterrence: Global Islam, Palestine and the Western chopping board.

Kompromat

Kompromat

  • We often hear how more than 50 Muslim countries can't prevent the industrial scale slaughter of Palestinians by the Israeli apartheid.
  • Allegations range from being unwilling to impotent, even cowardly.
  • The inaction and ineptitude of current lot of leaders of Global Islam is to blame. It is also to blame for the rise of reactionaries like AQ.
  • If the leaders of Global Islam won't protect the Palestinians - who will?, will it empower emerging political movements?
  • How does global Islam rise up to the nuclear blackmail of the Israeli apartheid? - an umbrella under which Israel is able to murder women, children, elderly, civilians and is allowed by Global North to bombard hospitals, ambulances, mosques even churches.
  • Is it possible for Global Islam to balance the scales with Israel and its patron states without a common nuclear deterrence in place? - especially when Israeli apartheid is losing the conventional balance of power in MENA?
  • If the strategic balance is necessary, how could it be achieved, to tip the scales to an even?
  • Israeli nukes are definitely not pointed at the Global North, China, India or Russia. Their only intended targets are Muslim cities. Does that not create cause for Global Islam to establish a common nuclear deterrence umbrella, designed to thwart any possibility of Israeli first nuclear strike and to call its nuclear bluff?
  • Mass scale murder of Palestinians can only be stopped if Israel's blackmail card is neutralised by establishing similar capabilities across the MENA region - and perhaps Turkiye?
  • Will such an agreement - increase the negotiating power of Global Islam?
  • What about the deployment of a Muslim conventional deterrence force in Palestine and to defend Al-Aqsa?
If these thoughts are not supported by your infinite wisdom, what is your alternative?


Floor is open.
 
There is currently no such thing as global Islam in terms of political representation. The leaders of Muslim countries are "representative" of thier nation states not Islam.

The only representative of global Islam is a Caliphate.

Unless we re-establish the Caliphate or build an organisation in that spirit - economic interests will never be put ahead of religious duty.

In Saudi and UAE people have been detained for expressing support for the Palestinians. In Pakistan police have stopped protests, in Chechnya the Mujahid in Chief of Russia - Kadyrov threatened to shoot protestors.

I don't think it's possible until there is widespread rebellion across the Muslim world.
 
First step would be too recognize those that are causing internal problems within ones country.
Everytime a decent politician/leader tries to rise to the power, he gets dealt with.
Once the enemy within is taken care of an alliance needs to be created. Like NATO.
Issues like Palestine (too late now) kashmir or any other Muslim minority state that might be subjected to atrocities in the future needs to be highlighted and a solution should be provided.

Enemies only attack at the weakest point. We strengthen those weak points and we force enemies to show their hands.
Groups like ttp, isis, hamas need to be accountade for and not left to do as they please. Because their actions impact us all.
 
Yes, deterrence is needed. It can be a collective one due to fear and 'global ..' can be a label. Not far from reality though as Isreal will see us no different than those Palestinians. If they could do, they wd have dealt with all Arabs, Pakistanis, etc..

There is a strategic shift. Palestinian issue is globalised and Muslims can see their helpness. Arabs have seen that Indians, Israelis, and the West consider them less of a human (couple it with Ukranian refugees reporting that blue eyes, white skin refugees). Therefore, Arabs have to wire together with like-minded or sympathetic nations. In a nutshell, Pak's importance has arisen in Gulf countries. Still, they cannot ignore India's big market.

Nothing should be global. As political differences change after a few kilometres. In addition, a global deterrence would need a global backlash. Such as Pak or Gulf fighting their enemies would make the whole Muslim world a legitimate target. Plus, it will be easy for the enemy to divide and conquer.

I think our target should be long term and we must build ourselves and neighbours. So far we are pitted against each other. Iran-Saudi normalisation is a good omen. Never forget, the west didn't agree to a ceasefire even. Build Iraq and Yemen.

Now, Turkey should first go for nuclear weapons. SA just should in Nuclear Power Generation from China. Build the capacity at least. Make Iran stronger by trade. Help to rebuild Syria and Lebonan. Burry all the hatchets. Increase China's presence in the Gulf when the US is busy in the Mediterranean now.

In summary, the Hamas act should open Muslim leadership's eyes to their vulnerabilities and make their new alliances more on security than just business.
 
The shady characters have now been exposed on broad daylight. The most immediate and influential nations close to Palestine have simply abandoned the cause. The Palestinian cause doesn't hold any weight for GCC Arab nations.

I hate to bring it to the people. There is no ummah or global Islam. There are fractured nations that are all vying for personal interests.
 

