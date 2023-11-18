Nuclear Deterrence: Global Islam, Palestine and the Western chopping board.

Yes, deterrence is needed. It can be a collective one due to fear and 'global ..' can be a label. Not far from reality though as Isreal will see us no different than those Palestinians. If they could do, they wd have dealt with all Arabs, Pakistanis, etc..



There is a strategic shift. Palestinian issue is globalised and Muslims can see their helpness. Arabs have seen that Indians, Israelis, and the West consider them less of a human (couple it with Ukranian refugees reporting that blue eyes, white skin refugees). Therefore, Arabs have to wire together with like-minded or sympathetic nations. In a nutshell, Pak's importance has arisen in Gulf countries. Still, they cannot ignore India's big market.



Nothing should be global. As political differences change after a few kilometres. In addition, a global deterrence would need a global backlash. Such as Pak or Gulf fighting their enemies would make the whole Muslim world a legitimate target. Plus, it will be easy for the enemy to divide and conquer.



I think our target should be long term and we must build ourselves and neighbours. So far we are pitted against each other. Iran-Saudi normalisation is a good omen. Never forget, the west didn't agree to a ceasefire even. Build Iraq and Yemen.



Now, Turkey should first go for nuclear weapons. SA just should in Nuclear Power Generation from China. Build the capacity at least. Make Iran stronger by trade. Help to rebuild Syria and Lebonan. Burry all the hatchets. Increase China's presence in the Gulf when the US is busy in the Mediterranean now.



In summary, the Hamas act should open Muslim leadership's eyes to their vulnerabilities and make their new alliances more on security than just business.