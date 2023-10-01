What's new

The West badly needs a land-based corridor to the Central Asia

Thanks to the Ukrainan War, the West is planning how to leverage the growing disillusionment and disfranchising of the CA Republics vis-a-vis Russia. Kazakhstan leads the pack for they understand after Ukraine it's their turn to be a part of the "Make Russia Great Again" plan of Putin. They want to break away from these Imperialist Russians for they deem it better as the children of that geography and history....

No wonder the West is extending its hand, may be a velvet one, to these CA republics. But, how to bell the cat? They badly need a safe and secured land route to these far away deeply continental lands. The first option is a land corridor through Armenia and Turkey etc. But it's too close to the clutches of the Russian Bear. Another route is via the Af-Pak. Now, the folks might understand the reasons behind the renewed interest of the USA on Pak.....

In this video presentation the Turkish strategic analyst, Ardan Zenturk, is discussing about a recent meeting in Berlin where five CA republic leaders met together with the Western authorities. They also met with President Biden during the UN meeting last month. They no longer want to portray themselves as the extension of the Russian Empire, and want an independent trade & investment route to the external world. It's a good news for Turkey as well for it means the Western support behind opening of the Zengezur corridor...

China is of course a major player here. And, Pak is again one of the vital centers (previously it was the British India) in this 21st century return match of the Great Game....


 
Turkey should be concerned. East flank of Turkey is now shut down if they get away with splitting ME.
 

