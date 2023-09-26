Abdul Rehman Majeed
Why do we see threads with stupid questions like
Should Pakistan recognize Israel?
Should Pakistan give up nukes?
Should Pakistan give up Kashmir?
Should Pakistan have relations with India?
Should Pakistan get rid of its Military?
All patriotic Pakistanis know the answer is a big NO to all of these questions.
So why are people asking these questions?
These are not questions but propaganda against the state of Pakistan.
