What's new

Stupid questions?

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
4,792
Reaction score
-40
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Why do we see threads with stupid questions like

Should Pakistan recognize Israel?

Should Pakistan give up nukes?

Should Pakistan give up Kashmir?

Should Pakistan have relations with India?

Should Pakistan get rid of its Military?

All patriotic Pakistanis know the answer is a big NO to all of these questions.

So why are people asking these questions?

These are not questions but propaganda against the state of Pakistan.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Why do we see threads with stupid questions like

Should Pakistan recognize Israel?

Should Pakistan give up nukes?

Should Pakistan give up Kashmir?

Should Pakistan have relations with India?

Should Pakistan get rid of its Military?

All patriotic Pakistanis know the answer is a big NO to all of these questions.

So why are people asking these questions?

These are not questions but propaganda against the state of Pakistan.
Click to expand...
First what the problem for accepting Israel

Nukes for what purpose. Just show off only??

We already giving up Kashmir

What the purpose of our military to terrorize their own country
 

Similar threads

E
  • Article
Modi Regime is Planning to do yet another False Flag as Indians Question Pulwama
Replies
0
Views
266
EternalMortal
E
N
Pakistan Vs Pakistan
2
Replies
21
Views
939
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
A
When and How Ghazwa-e-Hind will happen - All Pakistanis Should watch
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
epebble
E
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India’s terror network has gone global: FO on Sikh leader’s killing in Canada
2
Replies
23
Views
511
AsianLion
AsianLion
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Culprits Bajwa, Faiz’ should be held accountable for causing instability: Sanaullah
Replies
4
Views
111
POPEYE-Sailor
POPEYE-Sailor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom