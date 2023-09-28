Abdul Rehman Majeed
Why Pakistan making peace with India is a dumb idea
1) Making peace with India will allow India to grow faster and increase the economic gap between India & Pakistan
2) World will question the need for Pakistan to have nukes now there is peace with India
3) Pakistan will lose value to both China and NATO as Pakistan can no longer act as a fronline state against India
4) A strong enemy in India keeps Pakistan united. Peace with India will mean Pakistan will look inwards. Internal fissures and conflicts within provinces will widen
5) Peace with India will bring complacency and Pakistan's military capaability with stagnate and decay.
We do not need peace with India.
We need pieces of India.
