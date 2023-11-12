What's new

Switchover from US to Russia-China orbit?

The big story of 21st century will not be the story of the US military might or Israel’s crimes against humanity and genocides but the rise of East against the West under the Russo-Sino leadership. The Gaza crisis demonstrates that the world order is not just and is tilted in favour of the West. Under these circumstances, the ‘no-limits partnership’ between the two great powers, Russia and China, lends hope to the developing world in the global south. The basis of this growing Russo-Sino relationship is the Chinese stand on the Ukraine crisis and many scholars consider the special operations in Ukraine by Russia as the firing of the first salvo at the existing US world order of liberal internationalism. Both Russia and China consider that if they don’t stand up together as partners, their sphere of influence in Eurasia and Western Pacific will be gobbled up by the imperialist western powers.

Pakistan can join the partnership of these two great powers to jointly dominate the Indo-Pacific region. Pakistan’s deep-sea ports in the Indian Ocean and Chinese access to the Western Pacific through its own ports can create a ring of security around Asia-Pacific. This trilateral alliance, together with other interested countries can prevent the ideological encroachment of this region by the US and its western allies and from doing what the US is best at doing — triggering and supporting revolts and revolutions in the Asia-Pacific countries in future. The alliance can accommodate more countries in the future not only to prevent the regional geopolitical encirclement but also the US-backed economic stagnation of this region.

Pakistan is on the threshold of building a new relationship with its Cold War rival Russia — something that is essential for Pakistan to make the much-needed transition from geo-strategic to geo-economic domain which is now part of its national security strategy. For a decade or so, there has been a thaw in the Russo-Pakistan relationship. Russia introduced a free trade agreement in the region by the name of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2015 with the goal of increasing the economic cooperation and raising the living standards of people of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan which together with Russia are the member countries of this union. A year prior to that, in June 2014, Russia lifted the self-imposed arms embargo on Pakistan and the same year when EAEU came into being the process of including Pakistan in SCO began which culminated when Pakistan together with India officially joined SCO in 2017. Also, in 2015 Russia posted on its state-funded official Think Tank Website RISS (Russian Institute of Strategic Studies) an article written by Andrew Korybko titled ‘Pakistan is a zipper of Pan-Eurasian integration’.

It was in this article that the Russian dream of Eurasian integration was highlighted in detail and it was in the same article that Pakistan was referred to as ‘South Asia’s gatekeeper’ and a country that was at the heart of any scheme designed to extract geopolitical and geo-economic benefits in Eurasia. Far from being a lost cause, Pakistan was termed the supercontinent’s most important economic hope. The importance of Pakistan’s potential was explained in its ability to connect the massive economies of the Eurasian Union, Iran, SAARC and China, thereby creating a pan-Eurasian economic zone.

For Pakistan the choice is very clear. The world is experiencing a great transformation; and with the US pivoting towards Asia, nobody is sure what would be the future security environment of the region and what will be the new developing threats. The example of the Middle East and the US-Israel genocidal military campaign in Gaza is in front of us. Despite the growing protests and a huge mandate given by the countries of the global south in UN General Assembly, the world has failed to execute and implement a ceasefire in Gaza. The recipe against the disease that the US and Israel spread through their military might is alliances and partnerships.

The trilateral alliance between three nuclear powers in the region can just be the start. The other Indian Ocean Rim States can eventually join the alliance under security guarantee similar to the one enjoyed by the European states under the article 5 situation of NATO charter. Pakistan can take a lead from the work of General Deisen, the Chief of Defense in Norway, who conceptualises how “two powerful trends are driving small and medium-sized European countries towards a fundamental change in their defense policies — one economic and the other strategic. Given the cost of growing military capabilities, small countries can simply no longer afford the luxury of sustaining the complete spectrum of capabilities of a modern conventional defense force on a national basis.”

Economically, Pakistan is tied to China through CPEC and BRI and strategically it can rely on the trilateral alliance to meet its geopolitical, geo-economics and geostrategic interests. In the 21st century, security is becoming rapidly regionalised and security challenges in the region must not be viewed with different conclusions and different priorities and the all-for-one and one-for-all is the most suitable security architecture that this trilateral alliance can help establish not only as a guarantee of security for the region but also creating an institutional ownership of any crisis that may arise in the region in future. As a result of the US pivot to Asia Pacific if the tensions between Russia and the US or China and the US increase then Pakistan will face a perfect integration dilemma: which powers should it integrate with and stand? The regional powers with which it shares its future or with an outside power which is fast losing its credibility and status as a global hegemon? For Pakistan the big question is the presence of this contradictory political and military desire. At this stage it seems that the most popular political party in Pakistan wants to be part of this trilateral alliance but the military is not ready to annoy the US which has been its erstwhile defence and strategic partner.

The switchover from the US to the Russia-China orbit is not easy and will remain an intensely politicised question in Pakistan because this switchover is a matter of changing foreign policy choices and national security choices and these subjects are not civilian but military subjects in Pakistan and are immune to any grand change or criticism. Military must support both the civilianisation of foreign policy and national defence policy. It must also pave the way and encourage the politicians to engage with regional powers and neighbouring countries in political dialogue and economic cooperation using the so-called soft power to achieve our foreign and defence policy goals. That is the only way forward if we want to survive as credible and respectable nation in 21st century.

Published in The Express Tribune, November 12th, 2023.
 
I have been saying that for over a decade, lol, TRIPC alliance (Turkey, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and China) is the way forward for regional peace and prosperity. If India can break the historical colonial chains and the "colonial battered woman" syndrome then it would be in India's interest to join too.
 
The US is quietly warning its Middle East partners about the cost of stocking up on Chinese-made weapons

China has focused on selling "light, low-cost combat weapons," which the US has hesitated to offer to its Middle Eastern partners, one expert said.
The US is quietly warning its Middle East partners about the cost of stocking up on Chinese-made weapons​

Paul Iddon
Aug 17, 2023, 3:37 PM PDT



China Xi Jinping Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman

Chinese President Xi Jinping with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh in December 2022. Royal Court of Saudi Arabia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Middle Eastern countries, including long-time US partners, are buying more Chinese weapons.
  • US officials have warned that Chinese-made weapons can't be used alongside US-made hardware.
  • China isn't offering direct alternatives to what the US is selling, but Washington is still wary.
US officials are warning about Chinese arms sales in the Middle East, saying they could undermine the US military's ability to integrate with its partners in the region.
China isn't offering weapons that would directly replace US arms, but the growing interest in what Beijing is selling reflects a longer-term desire by Middle Eastern countries to diversify their suppliers and their increasing concern about the US's commitment to the region, experts say.
Chinese arms sales in the Middle East have increased by 80% over the past decade, a result of Beijing's expanding relationships there and its willingness to deliver arms faster and with fewer stipulations than Washington.
Gen. Michael Kurilla, the head of US Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee in March that there had been "a significant increase" in Chinese foreign military sales in the Middle East. Chinese officials "open up their entire catalog," Kurilla added. "They give them express shipping. They give them no end-user agreement. And they give them financing."​
China Wing Loong II drone Dubai

A Chinese-made Wing Loong II drone on display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2017. KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images
"If there is Chinese equipment there, we cannot integrate it with US equipment," Kurilla said, adding that because Chinese arms sales move much faster, the US is "in a race to integrate with our partners before China can fully penetrate the region."
Colin Kahl, formerly the US undersecretary of defense for policy, recently warned that widespread adoption of Chinese military hardware could interfere with the establishment of a network of air-defense systems that the Biden administration has been discussing with US partners in the region.
"One thing that's not going to lead to integrated air- and missile-defense is a bunch of Chinese military equipment in these countries that won't be interoperable with our systems and they won't be allowed to plug into whatever network we're building because of the counterintelligence problems," Kahl told an audience at Chatham House, a British think tank, in July, shortly before stepping down from his post at the Pentagon.
"That's not punitive," Kahl added. "We're not going to let Chinese air-defense systems interact with our networks, and I think our partners understand that."​
'Cost-effective and prolific'​

Saudi army air force F-15 fighter jet

Saudi army officers walk by F-15 fighter jets at King Salman airbase in Riyadh in January 2017. FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images
Middle Eastern countries, led by the Arab Gulf states, have for decades been major buyers of US-made weapons. The trend is shifting, however. In the 2010s, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates bought Chinese armed drones at a time when the US wouldn't export such weaponry.
Chinese arms sales to the region are "substantial and expected to continue to increase," said Ahmed Aboudouh, an associate fellow at Chatham House. (Riyadh and Abu Dhabi recently bought large quantities of Turkish-built drones, but that reflects a desire "diversify their procurement policy" rather than a move away from China, Aboudouh said.)
China has long focused on "filling the gap of light, low-cost combat weapons systems," which has been encouraged by the US's hesitance to sell such arms to its partners in the Middle East and North Africa, Aboudouh said. "Hence China's exports to the region have been dramatic."​
Patriot missile Al Udeid Qatar

US soldiers prepare a Patriot missile to fire during an exercise at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on March 4, 2015. US Air Force/Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman
Those sales are "an inseparable component" of China's "worldwide strategy of becoming a major arms producer and controlling a more significant global share in weapons sales" than the US, Russia, and Europe rather than "part of a clear-eyed Chinese regional military strategy," Aboudouh told Insider.​
When it comes to air defenses, the Gulf states operate high-end US-made weapons like the Patriot and the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense system, which made its combat debut when the UAE used it to shoot down ballistic missiles fired from Yemen in January 2022.
No Middle Eastern country has bought high-end Chinese air-defense systems like the HQ-22, China's version of Russia's S-300. (Turkey contemplated buying China's HQ-9, an S-300 derivative, in 2013, prompting NATO warnings about interoperability issues. Ankara instead bought Russia's S-400, which drew similar warnings and eventually led the US to kick Turkey out of the F-35 program.)​
Patriot missile defense in Saudi

A Patriot missile battery at Prince Sultan air base in in Saudi Arabia in February 2020. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
While the US is concerned about China's arms sales to Middle Eastern countries, China isn't offering direct alternatives to what the US is selling.
"Chinese arms sales to the Middle East are important because they are cost-effective and prolific, but Beijing is not selling the most strategic, high-end, technologically advanced equipment," said Emily Hawthorne, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst with the risk-intelligence company RANE.​
"If that dynamic shifted and Beijing became the provider of much more advanced equipment, it would be a critical development for the US, but that's not likely," Hawthorne told Insider.​

'One factor among many'​

China container ship Khalifa Port Abu Dhabi UAE

A Chinese container ship at the Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates in May 2019. Xinhua/ via Getty Images
Middle Eastern countries' engagement with China has already influenced what the US is willing sell them, however.
The US approved the sale of 50 F-35s and 18 MQ-4B drones to the UAE for $19 billion in January 2021, but Washington slow-walked the deal out of concern about China's involvement in the UAE's 5G infrastructure and its port of Khalifa. Abu Dhabi ultimately suspended the deal in December 2021.
Since then, the UAE has bought 12 Chinese L-15 trainer aircraft and is participating in an air force exercise in China this month — the first such drill between those countries.​
While deepening defense research and security ties between Beijing and the Arab Gulf states aren't surprising to the US, they remain "concerning for US national security," Hawthorne said, but that likely won't be seen as a threat if those countries "maintain their currently robust security, intelligence, and political relationships with Washington as well."​
Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed China Xi Jinping

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed with Xi in Beijing in July 2019. ANDY WONG/AFP via Getty Images
Aboudouh said the US had "specific concerns" about the UAE's "intensifying military relations" with Beijing, as well as dismay about Saudi Arabia receiving Chinese help with its civilian nuclear program and "suspicions of a separate ballistic-missile program."
Aboudouh argued that if the US is worried about "increasing military exchanges" between China and Arab Gulf states, it should "tackle the rising perceptions of declining US commitment to regional security." If those countries aren't getting what they want from the US, they "will have no option but to look for alternatives, which will undoubtedly undermine US security and military interests," Aboudouh added.
Hawthorne said Kahl's and Kurilla's warnings were an outgrowth of "the many years" the US has spent "trying to scrape together an integrated air-defense system" in the region.​
China's inroads with the Gulf Cooperation Council and its rising prominence as a "trusted partner to historically US-aligned governments like the UAE and Saudi Arabia is certainly one factor hampering the ability to pull together such a system," Hawthorne added. "But it's just one factor among many, including varying threat perceptions of Iran among the Arab Gulf states as well as varying levels of trust between the Arab Gulf governments themselves."​
Paul Iddon is a freelance journalist and columnist who writes about Middle East developments, military affairs, politics, and history. His articles have appeared in a variety of publications focused on the region.
 
India broke them long back. Thats how, India doesn’t believe in joining a camp but maintaining an independent policy making. That’s been displayed amply in the recent past. Anyone claiming otherwise is either a troll or blind. Even, IK was all praises for it and wanted his brethren to learn from the neighbour.

Paksiatn has a lot to learn from this. It has always been in one camp and subservient to someone. It was under complete US control till some time back. Now China is the big daddy. Paksiatn can’t say one word against the current daddy of the day. China has Pakiatn’s balls in it’s firm grip. One twist and the economy has only one way to go. I wouldn’t even mention total reliance of all major military hardware.

The alliance TRIPC is unlikely to be an alliance of nations with equal standing but an alliance under the leadership and control of China. China would play the big daddy, while others would do it’s bidding.
 

