Modi Regime is Planning to do yet another False Flag as Indians Question Pulwama

Nuh Clashes Well-Coordinated, More Such Violence Likely Ahead of 2024 Polls: Satyapal Malik 'The whole country will burn like Manipur if these people are not contained,' the former J&K governor said, in an apparent reference to the Modi government.

"Interestingly, going by the audience's response to Satyapal Malik's speech, it was clear that interest in what happened at Pulwama or Balakot has not waned. While in the past, the allegations that the Pulwama attack was done by the Indian establishment were discussed in whispers, now all prominent speakers openly voiced their apprehension that the attack was not from Pakistan.After Pulwama, Modi milked the tragedy and told crowds to remember Pulwama when they vote. I tell the crowds once again, remember Pulwama when you vote this time," said Malik. "There are several unanswered questions. Where did the RDX come from? Why was the route not sanitised or manned by anyone for 10 kilometres either side? Why was the aircraft refused?" he asked.Contradicting Prashant Bhushan who said there were 11 intelligence reports ahead of the attack, Malik said, "As governor, I used to get three intelligence reports a day, each detailing a terror attack that could happen to me or to the establishment. I was warned by the Army not to travel by road but take a chopper and so on. There was not a single intelligence report that an Army convoy could be attacked," he said.""Why is Ajit Doval (National Security Advisor) frequenting the UAE now a days? He is drumming up support from the rulers there that they should put pressure on the Pakistanis not to retaliate when our troops enter Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. They will stay there for a few days and come back and hope to win the election. People should know what they are up to," he said."