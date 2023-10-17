Speculation: Are we eyeing USA three front war? Ukraine , Palestine , taiwan

USA is already busy in war after war. Where there arms depot are not dry but not over flowing either. Afghanistan , then Syria and now Ukraine. Also their air power is untouched.



USA indirect involvement in Ukraine war :

USA is primarily weapon suppler for Ukraine war, its satellites and intelligence is helping Ukraine , drones are flying near Russian shores for intelligence gathering



USA indirect involvement in Israel war ( however its Naval carrier group is not at Israel shore)

If russia will start what USA has been doing against it , supply weapons or even drones to hamas , israel will be in deep trouble.



China's opportunity to take over Taiwan:

if Israel war escalates , it will be lucky time for China , if usa will be busy in palestine and ukraine , then china can open another front.







Do note , USA has 11 carrier strike groups. only 1 is sailing towards Israel.