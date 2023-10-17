What's new

Speculation: Are we eyeing USA three front war? Ukraine , Palestine , taiwan

Oracle

Oracle

USA is busy in war after war (Iraq / Afghanistan , then Syria and now Ukraine) . There arms depot are not dry but not over flowing either. . Do note USA air power is still untouched though.

  • USA indirect involvement in Ukraine war : USA is primarily weapon suppler for Ukraine war, its satellites and intelligence is helping Ukraine , drones are flying near Russian shores for intelligence gathering

  • USA indirect involvement in Israel war ( however its Naval carrier group is at Israel shore) If russia will start the same , what USA has been doing against it , supply weapons or even kamakazi FPV drones to hamas , israel will be in deep trouble.

  • China's opportunity to take over Taiwan: if Israel war escalates , it will be lucky time for China , if usa will be busy in palestine and ukraine , then china can open another front.



Do note , USA has 11 carrier strike groups. only 1 is sailing towards Israel. however if Russia will start to supply weapons via iran then we will see USA getting weak on atleast Ukraine front.
 
You don't understand. We want a whole Taiwan, not a ruin.

Ruins will only be a burden to us, and the CIA will drain us of our national strength by fomenting rebellion.

We can be patient and wait until our naval power exceeds that of the US and we can take back Taiwan peacefully.

The way we recover Taiwan is simple, continue to expand our nuclear arsenal and navy until it is overwhelmingly superior to the US. Any war in the rest of the world will not change our plans.
 
MH.Yang said:
You don't understand. We want a whole Taiwan, not a ruin.

Ruins will only be a burden to us, and the CIA will drain us of our national strength by fomenting rebellion.

We can be patient and wait until our naval power exceeds that of the US and we can take back Taiwan peacefully.

The way we recover Taiwan is simple, continue to expand our nuclear arsenal and navy until it is overwhelmingly superior to the US. Any war in the rest of the world will not change our plans.
what if Taiwan gets hands on a nuclear weapon?
having 20 nuclear weapon vs having 1000 is same thing. even one bomb can destroy city for thousands of year.

Also taiwan will never surrender to china ever. unless it becomes economically so weak that it cannot feed its population. only then they can come down on their knees.
 
Haldorss said:
Jerusalem and tel aviv being nuked will stop this.
who will provide nukes ? iran dont have it yet, pakistan will not give it to someone nor it will engage.
Also
Jews are worse than any other nation. they will nuke saudia , egypt , iran , lebnon and pakistan too.
 
Oracle said:
who will provide nukes ? iran dont have it yet, pakistan will not give it to someone nor it will engage.
Also
Jews are worse than any other nation. they will nuke saudia , egypt , iran , lebnon and pakistan too.
Only russia could do it. Then it could hit the carrier too
 
Not to mention a great deal of US reserve weaponry were wasted by KSA on Yemen, then Ukraine came and took some more, right now I don't see the Americans have enough left for themselves.

What we need is to bring the wars to US shores. the world may be in for a rude awakening that the US is not only a paper tiger, but also a sitting duck
 
大汉奸柳传志 said:
Not to mention a great deal of US reserve weaponry were wasted by KSA on Yemen, then Ukraine came and took some more, right now I don't see the Americans have enough left for themselves.

What we need is to bring the wars to US shores. the world may be in for a rude awakening that the US is not only a paper tiger, but also a sitting duck
USA is secure from its borders. hitting USA carrier group will have same impact as hitting USA land.
China or russia need to take side of hamas at this time. and USA will be in difficult position.
 
大汉奸柳传志 said:
What we need is to bring the wars to US shores. the world may be in for a rude awakening that the US is not only a paper tiger, but also a sitting duck
"what WE need"

Are you going to get off your comfy couch and sign up? Of course that's a rhetorical question because we all know the answer to that

Haldorss said:
You'll see in time.
Yeah, sure. You live in a complete Fantasyland and don't know the realities of the real world. But hey, you're entitled to your opinion just as much as anyone else

Those two carriers are sitting out there and there's not a damn thing you can do about it other than huffing and puffing
 
KAL-EL said:
"what WE need"

Are you going to get off your comfy couch and sign up? Of course that's a rhetorical question because we all know the answer to that



Yeah, sure. You live in a complete Fantasyland and don't know the realities of the real world. But hey, you're entitled to your opinion just as much as anyone else
and you like denon phones, Yuck.
 
KAL-EL said:
Yeah, sure. You live in a complete Fantasyland and don't know the realities of the real world. But hey, you're entitled to your opinion just as much as anyone else

Those two carriers are sitting out there and there's not a damn thing you can do about it other than huffing and puffing
I know more than anyone. I'm kryptonite.
 

