Isreal is getting non stop weapons from USA france Uk Poland. Must more then what given to Ukraine. Similar to crusade wars

Isreal is getting non stop weapons from USA france Uk Poland. Must more then what they given to Ukraine in two years fresh 5000 amaraicn soldersare involved in war against Palestine. People who are following Cargo flights and ships they have noticed western miltry cargo Aeroplanes Continuously flying to Isreal and Jordan. Jordan King is helping Isreal... West is supplying weapons to Isreal it is 20 times greater then they given to Ukraine. West took its side with occupied forces and they will go for any extent. they have to control Arab and they need Palestine at any cost even they have to kill 2 million palestinians. Reason why they have given full authority to Isreali to kill and Whitewash palestinians
This all event is very familiar to crusades wars. Those who have read Crusade history they can see 100% Similarities.
 
Impossible...remember NATO "ran out of weapons" and was "unprepared for war" :rolleyes1:

Impossible...remember NATO "ran out of weapons" and was "unprepared for war" :rolleyes1:

Lol nato ran out of weapons lol.......then russia nd China must attack and occupied Europe. You will always behave like Indian lol
 
No, the "running out of weapons" articles was what the Chinese "acting like Indians" were posting.

This is what i was posting

tent.png
 
Maybe the Chinese here will now say China is supplying Israel with weapons since the incompetent US military machine has "nothing left in their inventories".
 
5000 fresh miltry personal were sent in Palestine to fight against Palestine. Reason why Isreal delayed the attack on gaza. Now wepaon support chan has Resumed. Since last 24 hours they thrown 17 ton of bombs on gaza.

By the way it has great Similarities with the fist and second curasde wars. On,y difference is this time they kept jew infront and created stories and occupied the land of Palestine. Have you noticed how Biden western leaders were acting when hamas attacked and they destroyed every attempt to stop the war
 
