Wars in Ukraine and Mideast Show Why the US Needs to Dominate the Drone Industrial Base, Ukraine uses mostly Chinese drones in the war​

Wars in Ukraine and Mideast Show Why the US Needs to Dominate the Drone Industrial Base, Ukraine uses mostly Chinese drones in the war11/08/23 07:00 AM ET
Seth Cropsey
In this photo illustration, a DJI Mavic 2 Pro made by the Chinese drone maker hovers in place on Dec. 15, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that the world’s leading drone maker, DJI, is among several Chinese companies placed on a U.S. government blacklist that prohibits businesses operating in the United States from exporting technology to companies.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hamas’ use of small commercial-grade drones, generally classified by the Federal Aviation Administration as Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (SUAS), should come as no surprise to those interested in national security. The terrorists employed Chinese-made SUAS to take out sensors along Israel’s Gaza security fence and later dropped a Russian-model grenade on an Israeli tank in a manner reminiscent of Ukraine’s operations against Russia.
Drones increasingly define the modern battlefield, and SUAS are the most rapidly growing category of those. However, the Pentagon has yet to accelerate domestic procurement to ensure that we have the defense industrial base to produce these vital systems at scale.
The solution is a series of regulatory mechanisms to protect American markets from Chinese penetration, alongside additional funding for the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU’s) Blue UAS program and Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks’ recently announced Replicator Initiative in fiscal 2024. Together, the goal must be to cultivate American and allied SUAS ecosystems to sustain European, Middle Eastern, and Asian combat operations.
Ironically enough, Israel and then-Soviet Russia realized the potential of drones before the U.S. and Western Europe. Israel employed drones in combat for the first time in 1982, using them as decoys to suppress Syrian air defenses in the Beqaa Valley and enabling a ground invasion of Lebanon. The Soviets, meanwhile, recognized the role of pervasive sensing on the modern battlefield, embodying it in the term “Reconnaissance-Strike Complex,” a concept that makes the interaction between high-volume sensors and a variety of munitions the centerpiece of military power.
Yet the post-Cold War period, during which the U.S., its allies and its adversaries faced largely non-state threats lacking conventional capabilities, warped drone development. The drones that defined the Global War on Terror — the Predator and Reaper — were large, highly-sophisticated, low-volume assets used for continuous surveillance and strikes against enemies that could only hide, not respond.
However, SUAS — low-cost units under a meter or so across with four to eight rotors, a handful of increasingly sophisticated sensors, and potentially a mounting for small grenades or mortar shells — were first employed on battlefields during the counter-ISIS campaign. ISIS jihadists used SUAS to deliver grenades against Iraqi forces in ferocious urban combat, among other tactics, amplifying the already brutal reality of urban assault.
Ukraine and Russia have both employed SUAS extensively since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Ukraine uses thousands of these attritable, mostly Chinese-sourced drone systems to track Russian forces in a fluid system enabled by StarLink communications satellites (when allowed by its owner, Elon Musk). It then feeds that information back to artillery crews to enable a fully disaggregated firing system, in which each “non-precision” gun becomes a highly accurate weapon. Russia has copied the Ukrainian system and, now, both sides expend many thousands of SUAS per month, spread across nearly every unit and embedded down to the platoon level.
SUAS, however, will be crucial when integrated into a strike complex akin to what Ukraine has developed. They enable responsive, rapid fires, thereby increasing the lethality of the battlefield when properly applied, as well as providing low-cost “eyes in the sky” for troop protection and battle-damage assessments.
The cat-and-mouse game between SUAS and counter measures will remain dynamic for the coming decade, as advanced computing and AI make SUAS more autonomous and enable swarming, just as counter-UAS systems become smaller, more mobile and better integrated into their own SUAS sensor networks. Winning this fight will require a vibrant dual-use SUAS ecosystem, comprised of multiple companies that can combine rapidly evolving commercial capabilities with innovations stemming directly from the battlefield, building in new modifications to their products as they become apparent in combat. This, in turn, necessitates a large-scale SUAS industrial base in the U.S., linked to counterparts and supply chains in allied states.
China recognized the relevance of SUAS to future combat several years ago. This explains why China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have supported Chinese SUAS manufacturers, foremost among them DJI, which holds a 70% global market share of SUAS. Beginning in 2017, DJI swept into the American market and crushed the nascent domestic SUAS industry with low pricing and other tactics; its products quickly became ubiquitous, not just in private companies but in local public safety and law enforcement, critical infrastructure operators and federal agencies alike. DJI’s global expansion strategy explains why its products are prevalent on the Ukrainian battlefield for both sides, and in the Middle East.
The U.S. and its allies cannot simply integrate Chinese drones into their forces absent serious security risks, as well as the very real possibility of Chinese supply-chain disruption if tensions between the two nations worsen. This is why Congress and the Defense Department began acting in 2020 to ban Chinese drones from federal use. Three years later, small American SUAS producers still have seen few opportunities to close in on DJI’s massive head start in technology and scale.
As an example, DJI purchased legendary Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad in 2017, locking down the superior optics and sensor technology of a company that put cameras on the Moon. High-definition aerial imaging is a critical battlefield SUAS technology. To rapidly close this sensor-technology gap, and to prevent further Chinese takeovers, America and her allies must forge similar pan-Pacific and pan-Atlantic alliances, such as with Sony in Japan, Phase One in Denmark and Workswell in the Czech Republic. That will require American venture capital, and that capital will not follow until there are funded federal programs.
The Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UASprogram is a good start. It provides a framework for American and allied drone manufacturers to win federal contracts and grants them a U.S. security credential confirming that they are insulated from hostile supply chains. Deputy Defense Secretary Hicks can further accelerate Blue UAS by folding it into her ReplicatorInitiative aiming to jump-start domestic drone manufacturing and field tens of thousands of cheap, attritable SUAS within the next 24 months.
Despite these two programs, there is no dedicated funding line for SUAS procurement. A real funding mechanism with a specific focus on SUAS procurement would go a long way to scale up U.S. capacity quickly. Ideally, this would allow American SUAS manufacturers to feed products onto the Ukraine battlefield — a $1 billion annual program would work, based on current pricing. It also would give American SUAS manufacturers and their Blue UAS-certified supply chains a strong incentive to innovate and build rapidly, unleashing tens of billions in venture capital and strategic industry investments.
More critically, the U.S. has moved too slowly toward a full ban on DJI products. Most state and local agencies, as well as operators of critical infrastructure such as electrical utilities or oil and gas operators, still depend on Chinese drones to accomplish such missions as monitoring pipelines and overhead power lines. Unless a real ban on DJI drones is enacted, U.S. companies will continue to face vastly better capitalized, under-priced Chinese manufacturers, preventing us from building an industrial system for a strategically critical capability.
Meaningful funding and a real federal ban on DJI will not only produce the two-year quantum SUAS leap that Replicator is looking for. It also will jump-start a thriving American drone manufacturing base critical to our national security and, in turn, fuel re-shoring and friend-shoring of advanced battery systems, sensor technologies and microcomputers, and spur the additional AI development necessary to create the next generation of SUAS.
The Biden administration should move to ban all DJI products within the next fiscal year, and tie that ban to a series of programs in the fiscal 2025 budget to incentivize rapid SUAS industry growth.
This would be an enormous step forward for the U.S. and its allies. A coherent UAS expansion plan would catapult the U.S. into global leadership in drone technology before the end of the decade, create hundreds of thousands of American jobs and, crucially, provide the U.S. with an edge in a rapidly developing military capability whose potential already is shaping events in Ukraine and the Middle East.
