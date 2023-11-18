America Is a Heartbeat Away From a War It Could Lose​

Again, my position regarding Taiwan is the following



This isn't our fight, if China wants to invade, give (or better yet, sell) whatever they want to them and let them fight the Chinese. I mean if China invades Taiwan the Chinese will become further isolated, it's pointless to take Taiwan when you lose international prestige like Russian did in respect to Ukraine, let them have it Ukraine style as long as we can move the chip production elsewhere.



I mean the worst case scenario is China took Taiwan which mean nothing to the us, or better yet, had the Taiwanese give the Chinese Ukraine treatment using our stuff and drag them down, that's a Win-Win for the US