Social media abuzz as UAE minister's resemblance to Maryam goes viral

UAE minister's resemblance to Maryam goes viral | The Express Tribune Emirati minister appears strikingly similar to PML-N leader in a video of her delivering a speech at UNGA

Emirati minister appears strikingly similar to PML-N leader in a video of her delivering a speech at UNGAA video featuring UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, addressing the United Nations General Assembly has taken social media by storm, leaving netizens astonished at her uncanny resemblance to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser, Maryam Nawaz.In the video, Minister Al Hashimy can be seen delivering her speech at the global forum, and her style of speaking, attire, and hairstyle appear strikingly similar to those of Maryam Nawaz, leading to widespread speculation and commentary on social media.The uncanny resemblance between the Emirati minister and the Pakistani political leader prompted social media users to share their thoughts, drawing intriguing comparisons between the two prominent figures.One user humorously pondered whether Maryam Nawaz had taken inspiration from the Emirati minister or if it was the other way around, suggesting that the two might have been influenced by each other's styles.PML-N supporters, however, were quick to assert that it was Minister Al Hashimy who had seemingly imitated their leader. They claimed that Maryam exuded a unique aura that compelled world leaders to follow her lead.On the flip side, Maryam’s political rivals seized the opportunity to take a playful jab at her. They chimed in with sarcastic comments, adding a touch of humour to the online conversation surrounding the supposed resemblance.