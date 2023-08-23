What's new

Maryam Nawaz slams CJP's comments in Toshakhana case

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,358
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1692814281119.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694267916147945697
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694333005316169818
PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz says the chief justice of Pakistan's advocacy of the PTI chairman cannot make the former prime minister a gentleman.

During the hearing on the petition filed by the former prime minister against the decision of the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana case, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that there were shortcomings in the verdict delivered by the trial court in the Toshakhana case.

The chief justice further said they would wait for the Islamabad High Court's decision till tomorrow (Thursday), after which they would hear the case.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while reacting to the observations, wrote in a message on social media that the chief justice's advocacy of the PTI chairman could not make the former premier a good man.

She further said such remarks spoiled the image of the chief justice of Pakistan.
dunyanews.tv

Maryam Nawaz slams CJP's comments in Toshakhana case

Says this will spoil image of chief justice of Pakistan
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Toshakhana case: SC rejects Imran Khan's petition seeking to stay trial court proceedings
Replies
2
Views
154
Hero786
H
313ghazi
Mistakes apparently present in trial court’s Toshakhana verdict, CJP observes
Replies
1
Views
64
General Dong
General Dong
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan maintainable
Replies
1
Views
125
Babaasif
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI chief no more 'honest and righteous,' PML-N reacts to Toshakhana verdict
2
Replies
18
Views
395
shanipisces2002
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Toshakhana case: NAB converts inquiry into investigation, summons Imran on July 17
Replies
3
Views
129
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom