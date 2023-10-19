What's new

Pakistan's past, present and future belong to PML-N, declares Maryam on anthem launch

1697745181762.png

The past, present, and future belong to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, party’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif declared Thursday, as the PML-N prepares to give a 'historic' welcome to its leader Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan this Saturday.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will set foot in Islamabad on October 21, ending his four-year-long self-imposed exile in London.

Earlier on Thursday, the PML-N managed to secure protective bail for Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references until October 24.

It is important to mention here that the three-time prime minister is wanted in Islamabad in three cases – the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, the Avenfield reference and Toshakhana.

Read also: IHC restrains LEAs from arresting Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references until Oct 24

Read more: A snapshot of legal cases awaiting Nawaz Sharif

PML-N’s Thursday ceremony marked the launch of a new party anthem ahead of the return of Nawaz Sharif who will spearhead the party’s campaign for the next general elections slated for the final week of January next year.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif officially launched the party's new anthem which narrates the political ups and downs of the PML-N.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1715029430328754439

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz stated that many who had sought to destroy Nawaz Sharif were no longer in the picture.

She emphasised that a new PML-N had emerged in the past month, highlighting that PML-N workers had not allowed the heads of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to bow down.

Maryam congratulated and credited former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for the anthem's launch.

Maryam mentioned that for a month, PML-N workers had been unitedly preparing for the reception, asserting that no one else possessed the dedication of a PML-N worker.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1715029314188820552

She stated that on October 21, everyone would witness another resurgence of the PML-N, and the party would emerge anew.

Maryam also praised Shehbaz Sharif, expressing her admiration and stating that she would salute the PML-N president on behalf of the party.

She noted that all these years, Shehbaz Sharif had remained loyal to his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1715037518683414905

Addressing the ceremony, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Maryam Nawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and their entire team on the anthem's launch.

Shehbaz added that on October 21, the party's youth wing would offer an unprecedented welcome to Nawaz Sharif, and he was certain about it, given the spirit of the party workers.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1715039000174501900
Indeed only PMLN with full cooperation of their GHQ Abu's has brought the country on the brink of total destruction and an irreversible decline. It will complete the job and totally destroy the country given one more chance and the sepoys are paving the way for that to happen.
 
Mulk bachao dua from Allah(swt) to nawaz sharif. A new low every other day.
 

