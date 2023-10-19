Pakistan's past, present and future belong to PML-N, declares Maryam on anthem launch Shehbaz Sharif launches new PML-N anthem narrating party's political highs and lows

نواز شریف کو مٹانے والے کئی آئے اور کئی چلے گئے، مریم نواز مریم نواز نے کہا کہ نواز شریف پاکستان آکر دوبارہ ملک کو ترقی کی راہ پر گامزن کریں گے، شہباز شریف نے نواز شریف کا بازو بن کر پارٹی کا پرچم سر بلند رکھا۔

The past, present, and future belong to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, party’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif declared Thursday, as the PML-N prepares to give a 'historic' welcome to its leader Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan this Saturday.Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will set foot in Islamabad on October 21, ending his four-year-long self-imposed exile in London.Earlier on Thursday, the PML-N managed to secure protective bail for Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references until October 24.It is important to mention here that the three-time prime minister is wanted in Islamabad in three cases – the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, the Avenfield reference and Toshakhana.PML-N’s Thursday ceremony marked the launch of a new party anthem ahead of the return of Nawaz Sharif who will spearhead the party’s campaign for the next general elections slated for the final week of January next year.PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif officially launched the party's new anthem which narrates the political ups and downs of the PML-N.Addressing the participants of the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz stated that many who had sought to destroy Nawaz Sharif were no longer in the picture.She emphasised that a new PML-N had emerged in the past month, highlighting that PML-N workers had not allowed the heads of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to bow down.Maryam congratulated and credited former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for the anthem's launch.Maryam mentioned that for a month, PML-N workers had been unitedly preparing for the reception, asserting that no one else possessed the dedication of a PML-N worker.She stated that on October 21, everyone would witness another resurgence of the PML-N, and the party would emerge anew.Maryam also praised Shehbaz Sharif, expressing her admiration and stating that she would salute the PML-N president on behalf of the party.She noted that all these years, Shehbaz Sharif had remained loyal to his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif.Addressing the ceremony, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Maryam Nawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and their entire team on the anthem's launch.Shehbaz added that on October 21, the party's youth wing would offer an unprecedented welcome to Nawaz Sharif, and he was certain about it, given the spirit of the party workers.