Maryam hastens to dilute Nawaz’s outburst against former generals, judges

September 21, 2023
LAHORE: A day after her father demanded ‘strict accountability’ of some former generals and judges for ousting him from power in 2017, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday played down his statement saying neither he nor she believed in taking revenge.
The PML-N supreme leader in his online address to the party ticket holders in Lahore a couple of days had said: “(Former) chief justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa were tools of former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and his spy chief Gen Faiz Hameed. Their crime is bigger than a murder offence. Giving them pardon will be an injustice to the nation. They don’t deserve pardon.”
Vowing to hold them accountable, the elder Sharif pledged: “These ‘characters’ that unleashed economic misery on the people of Pakistan will have to face accountability.”
Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had said the plan to oust Nawaz Sharif from power was made after her father decided to try (the late) former army chief Gen Pervez Musharraf under Article 6 (treason).
Addressing the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) here on Wednesday, Maryam clarified that neither she nor her father believed in taking revenge. However, she expressed her delight that all those who conspired against Nawaz Sharif were not in a position to face the public.
