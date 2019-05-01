Zee-shaun
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2016
- Messages
- 2,692
- Reaction score
- 4
- Country
- Location
Please share your childhood memories. It can be anything like the first birthday you remember or the first day at school or you first crush as a child. Your booboos and fears or the stuff that really made you happy.
My first day at school was when I was 4. I cried all day till mom picked me up.
And i was scared as hell for the fat ugly lizard behind the mirror in the lounge. I wouldn't go near it and usually walked around it.
