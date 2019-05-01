What's new

Please share your childhood memories. It can be anything like the first birthday you remember or the first day at school or you first crush as a child. Your booboos and fears or the stuff that really made you happy.

My first day at school was when I was 4. I cried all day till mom picked me up. :cray:
And i was scared as hell for the fat ugly lizard behind the mirror in the lounge. I wouldn't go near it and usually walked around it.
 
is that count :P
Ahh Rainman is back.
He's definitely Rainman.
Definitely...
Rainman..
Definitely Rainman.
Rainman is back.
Back..
He's definitely back.
Definitely.
 
The first time I visited Pakistan when I was like 6 years old in 2004 and it was for a uncles wedding kinda first time I experienced cultural clash as a child since I was a diaspora and mixed kid I always was the spoiled one I really did not like Pakistani food when I was little and loved Fast food so my uncles or relatives would always buy KFC,Mc Donald's or take me there was I was there as a kid looking back I kinda feel embarrassed but oh well
 
There is one memory that i never forget , in 5th grade i got 1st position , when i was standing behind the stage waiting for my name to be called and recieve my trophy , i heared a whisper , it was my social studies teacher , she said , are you happy hasnain ? And i said ,yes Mam i am , and then she exploded the bomb on my head , She said "KISS ME" ... i was little and i did'nt understand these things so i did'nt pay attention , but now whenever i get a flashback of this memory , i say to myself "WHAT THE HELL" and smile ....

And trust me its a true story ....
 
Asimz said:
I had a crush on my science teacher :partay:
Click to expand...

So ahe made you a nerd or what? :cheesy:

hasnainfirst said:
Me too , but for me it was my maths teacher back in eighth grade ... :lol:
Click to expand...

My first school crush was my Urdu teacher Miss Azrah, she always wore pink lipstick and looked like a princess. :smitten:

And I also fell in love with my class fellow Sabina because she used to bring me home made chocolate chip cookies. :cheers:
 
hasnainfirst said:
There is one memory that i never forget , in 5th grade i got 1st position , when i was standing behind the stage waiting for my name to be called and recieve my trophy , i heared a whisper , it was my social studies teacher , she said , are you happy hasnain ? And i said ,yes Mam i am , and then she exploded the bomb on my head , She said "KISS ME" ... i was little and i did'nt understand these things so i did'nt pay attention , but now whenever i get a flashback of this memory , i say to myself "WHAT THE HELL" and smile ....

And trust me its a true story ....
Click to expand...
So you kissed her or not ?;)
 
Goenitz said:
is that count :P
Ahh Rainman is back.
He's definitely Rainman.
Definitely...
Rainman..
Definitely Rainman.
Rainman is back.
Back..
He's definitely back.
Definitely.
Touché :sarcastic:
Touché :sarcastic:

hasnainfirst said:
There is one memory that i never forget , in 5th grade i got 1st position , when i was standing behind the stage waiting for my name to be called and recieve my trophy , i heared a whisper , it was my social studies teacher , she said , are you happy hasnain ? And i said ,yes Mam i am , and then she exploded the bomb on my head , She said "KISS ME" ... i was little and i did'nt understand these things so i did'nt pay attention , but now whenever i get a flashback of this memory , i say to myself "WHAT THE HELL" and smile ....

And trust me its a true story ....
Click to expand...

Then what happened next? :blink:
 
OsmanAli98 said:
The first time I visited Pakistan when I was like 6 years old in 2004 and it was for a uncles wedding kinda first time I experienced cultural clash as a child since I was a diaspora and mixed kid I always was the spoiled one I really did not like Pakistani food when I was little and loved Fast food so my uncles or relatives would always buy KFC,Mc Donald's or take me there was I was there as a kid looking back I kinda feel embarrassed but oh well
Click to expand...

Don't like Pakistani food...sacrilege
 
OsmanAli98 said:
The first time I visited Pakistan when I was like 6 years old in 2004 and it was for a uncles wedding kinda first time I experienced cultural clash as a child since I was a diaspora and mixed kid I always was the spoiled one I really did not like Pakistani food when I was little and loved Fast food so my uncles or relatives would always buy KFC,Mc Donald's or take me there was I was there as a kid looking back I kinda feel embarrassed but oh well
Click to expand...
How could you not like desi food? :what:
There's a lot of snacks for kids with funny names and they all taste good.

Mom used to make me an egg roll and I used to call it 'anna chuha'. And pancakes with smileys made of syrop ::smitten:
 
OsmanAli98 said:
The first time I visited Pakistan when I was like 6 years old in 2004 and it was for a uncles wedding kinda first time I experienced cultural clash as a child since I was a diaspora and mixed kid I always was the spoiled one I really did not like Pakistani food when I was little and loved Fast food so my uncles or relatives would always buy KFC,Mc Donald's or take me there was I was there as a kid looking back I kinda feel embarrassed but oh well
What are you mixed with m8?
What are you mixed with m8?
 

