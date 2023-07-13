What's new

Meet the Pakistani family of 9 who share the same birthday and a world record

August 1 also holds special significance for the parents who got married on this date in 1991​



A Pakistani family of nine holds a Guinness World Record for sharing one thing in common besides their surname. All the members of the family were born on the same day – August 1.

Meet the special family​

The family hails from the Larkana city of Pakistan. Ameer Ali and his wife Khudeja live with their seven children aged from 19 to 30 years, the record keeper said in a statement.

Ali and Khudeja are parents to Sindhoo, Aamir, and Ambar, female twins — Sasui and Sapna — and male twins — Ammar and Ahmar.


Beautiful Coincidence — “gift from God”​

August 1 holds special significance for Ali and Khudeja for one more reason. The duo got married on this date in 1991. Hence, as the family celebrates their birthdays together, Ali and Khudeja also mark their wedding anniversary.


Ali said that he was “surprised and delighted” when their first child was born on August 1, 1992, his birthday that he shared with his wife. Ali said that he and Khudeja were in for a surprise when each of their seven children was born on the same date. It was a “gift from God” for them, according to GWR.



“It was all natural; from Allah,” said Ali, who did not plan the birth of his kids on the same day.

The seven children were conceived and born naturally and none of them were delivered prematurely through caesarean section. Khudeja’s labour was also never induced early, the statement added.

Celebrations​

The family cuts one cake instead of nine. According to their daughter Sasui: “Earlier we used to celebrate our birthdays in a simple manner, but now we do it a lot more and with a lot of happiness.”

Ali said that all their children are “cheerful” about sharing their birthdays with each other.

On setting a Guinness World Record, Ali said he felt “much obliged to God on bestowing this world record”. He added that the coincidence has “proven to be very lucky” for his family.

