Rochdale grooming: Five men convicted of historical child sex offences

Five men have been convicted of "sickening" historical child sexual offences as part of a grooming gang.

Mohammed Ghani, 38, Insar Hussain, 38, Jahn Shahid Ghani, 50, Martin Rhodes, 39, and Ali Razza Hussain Kazmi, 35, sexually exploited two teenage girls in Rochdale between 2002 and 2006.

The victims would often be picked up from outside their schools, still in their uniforms, and sexually assaulted.

They will be sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court at a later date.

The first victim, known as Girl A, was just 12 when the abuse first started, the court heard.

Girl A, was filmed being sexually assaulted while passed out as members of the gang laughed, the trial heard.

The jury was told the video was then shared around the Greater Manchester town.

The allegations only came to light in 2015 after Girl A told of being "beaten and raped" while on a parenting course and police were contacted.

As a result of what she told the police, they spoke with the second girl, Girl B - a childhood friend.

Neither alleged victims, as complainants of sexual offences, can be identified.

Girl A also told a friend that what had happened to her was "so much worse" than Three Girls - the BBC drama about child sexual exploitation in Rochdale.

The trial heard how Girl A only realised she was a victim of abuse in 2014 when she read the book behind the series.

Girl A told her sister: "That happened to me." She later wrote on social media that her experience was "so much worse than what happened in Three Girls".

Girl B told the court how she and another girl were plied with drink before being persuaded to have sex by the gang members.

Ghani, Hussain, and Ghan and Kazmi were found guilty of child sexual offences following a trial while Rhodes pleaded guilty to child sexual offences.

Ikhlaq Yousef, 38, Aftar Khan, 34, and Mohammed Iqbal, 67, all of Rochdale, were found not guilty following the trial.

'Strength and determination'​

Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jackson, from Greater Manchester Police, praised the victims, who "demonstrated such bravery in testifying against these offenders on their journey to justice".

"This result is long-awaited - we are truly thankful to the victims and survivors for their continued patience and engagement," she said.

Frances Killeen, senior crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "These men committed appalling offences for their own sexual gratification, with no thought for the lasting effects their offending would have on their victims.

"I would like to thank the two victims for coming forward and supporting a prosecution.

"I hope they can find some comfort in knowing their abusers will finally face the consequences of their actions."

Sharon Hubber, Rochdale Borough Council's director of children's services, said: "These were sickening crimes committed against two vulnerable young girls, whose strength and determination was instrumental in bringing this case forward."


www.bbc.com

Insanity.
 

Rochdale grooming: Women plied with drink for sex, trial hears​


A woman has told a court how she and another girl were plied with drink before being persuaded to have sex by alleged grooming gang members.

The woman, now aged 35, told the jury she eventually agreed to allow another girl to perform a sex act on her.

The other girl, referred to in court as Girl A, alleges she was sexually abused by grooming gang members in Rochdale.

Eight men deny a total of 80 offences against her and another complainant, Girl B, between 2002 and 2006.

The witness told Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester she would go to a flat above a disused butcher's shop in Rochdale, five nights a week after school and at weekends from the age of 14.

There she would socialise at the flat, owned by the family of two of the defendants, with "Pakistani lads" she knew from a local park.

Groups of older lads would buy spirits to drink at the flat and smoke cannabis there, the court heard.

She admitted having consensual sex with two of the defendants - and was in a "casual sexual relationship" with one of them, Ikhlaq Yousaf.

And she told the jury on one occasion, while at the flat, Girl A was brought in.

She said: "Someone said to her, along the lines of, 'You know what to do'. And she started performing oral sex on someone else.

"To be honest I was quite drunk at that point. I didn't say anything because nobody else seemed bothered."

The woman said Yousaf then said "let's see how far she will go", and suggested to Girl A to have sex with her.

The witness told the jury: "I said I'm not interested.

"He started making me strong drinks, encouraging me more and more to do what he was suggesting.

"I continued to say no for an hour, by that point I was a lot more drunk and conceded. I agreed to let Girl A perform oral sex on me.

"Girl A had already been drinking alcohol, she was not as drunk as me."

Social media contact​

Under cross-examination by Claire Ward KC, defending another man, Mohammed Ghani, the witness admitted initially lying to police when she was first contacted and questioned by officers.

She had told police she had no contact with Girl A on social media since 2016.

But the court was shown Facebook messages in March of that year between the witness and Girl A where she offered to "help" with naming some of the men involved.

And she admitted initially denying to police any sexual activity with Girl A.

'Beaten and raped'​

Earlier, jurors were told Girl A was filmed being sexually assaulted with a brandy bottle while passed out from vodka as members of the gang laughed then shared the video around Rochdale.

The allegations only came to light in 2015 after Girl A told of being "beaten and raped" while on a parenting course and police were contacted.

As a result of what she told the police, they spoke with the second girl, Girl B - a childhood friend. Neither alleged victims, as complainants of sexual offences, can be identified.

Girl A also told a friend that what had happened to her was "so much worse" than Three Girls - the BBC drama about child sexual exploitation in Rochdale, and denied making allegations to claim criminal injury compensation.

The eight defendants, who all deny various sexual offences, are:
  • Mohmmed Ghani, 38, of Bamford Way, Rochdale
  • Insar Hussain, 36, of Bishop Street, Rochdale
  • Ikhlaq Yousef, 38, of Stanley Street, Rochdale
  • Jahn Shahid Ghani, 50, of Whitworth Road, Rochdale
  • Ali Razza Hussain Kasmi, 36, of Brotherod Hall Road, Rochdale
  • Aftar Khan, 34, of Sparth Bottoms Road, Rochdale,
  • Mohammed Iqbal, 67, of Gainsborough Drive, Rochdale
The trial continues.
 
White girls whose parents didn't give a toss about them were given free booze, cigarettes and cash in return for sex.

It used to be called prostitution but I suppose victim of a grooming gang makes them feel better.
 
Englishman said:
White girls whose parents didn't give a toss about them were given free booze, cigarettes and cash in return for sex.
Click to expand...
That is exactly what "grooming" is, you insensitive inbred twit. Taking advantage of vulnerable girls when their hormones and impulses are up and kicking, 'people' like you are a disgrace to humanity and would be better off used as fertilizer for the ground.
 
Englishman said:
White girls whose parents didn't give a toss about them were given free booze, cigarettes and cash in return for sex.

It used to be called prostitution but I suppose victim of a grooming gang makes them feel better.
Click to expand...

Are you actually trying to gaslight paedophilia?

They and you (you are not English) should be deported to whatever backwater Pakistanis towns you come from.

These northern UK Pakistanis have destroyed the reputation of Pakistanis in the UK. From 7/7 bombings to this.

1692391950363.png


Look at these takeaway workers and taxi drivers. What an immigration policy fail for the UK to allow these degenerates in.
 
Englishman said:
White girls whose parents didn't give a toss about them were given free booze, cigarettes and cash in return for sex.

It used to be called prostitution but I suppose victim of a grooming gang makes them feel better.
Click to expand...
Sex with a 12-year-old is a felony in all civilized jurisdictions from time immemorial.
 
Menace2Society said:
Are you actually trying to gaslight paedophilia?

They and you (you are not English) should be deported to whatever backwater Pakistanis towns you come from.

These northern UK Pakistanis have destroyed the reputation of Pakistanis in the UK. From 7/7 bombings to this.

View attachment 946932

Look at these takeaway workers and taxi drivers. What an immigration policy fail for the UK to allow these degenerates in.
Click to expand...
What you see with these grooming gangs is a fusion of the worst aspects of village paindoo culture and the rampant child sex abuse culture in the UK. In a sense, one can say that Pakistanis have truly integrated into British society to an extent.
 
Predd said:
What you see with these grooming gangs is a fusion of the worst aspects of village paindoo culture and the rampant child sex abuse culture in the UK. In a sense, one can say that Pakistanis have truly integrated into British society to an extent.
Click to expand...

British Pakistanis can't even hold themselves to the highest standards because we have degenerates in our community constantly making excuses and gaslighting for them literally being the worst possible human you can ever be.
 
Predd said:
That is exactly what "grooming" is, you insensitive inbred twit. Taking advantage of vulnerable girls when their hormones and impulses are up and kicking, 'people' like you are a disgrace to humanity and would be better off used as fertilizer for the ground.
Click to expand...

Hold your horses sweetcheeks. It is the sign of an intelligent man that he may entertain a thought though he may disagree with it.

You can choose to believe or not to believe what I am about to say next. Entirely up to you. I am quite close to the barristers involved in the notorious Huddersfield cases and it's common knowledge amongst law circles that the girls were in fact prostitututing themselves on their own fruition however were later encouraged by authorities to play along with the grooming slant the outcome of which is undoubtedly more favourable to them and their families; no amount of word salad you are able to furnish will change that fact.

We all know why you've posted it here so allow me to ruffle your feathers a little further. The largest grooming gang in the UK comprised of exclusively white individuals:

www.iambirmingham.co.uk

Twenty-one convicted in largest child sexual abuse investigation conducted by West Mids Police | I Am Birmingham

A gang of twenty-one people have been convicted of serious sexual offending against children in Walsall in the largest child sexual abuse investigation con
www.iambirmingham.co.uk www.iambirmingham.co.uk

www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Criminals behind 'biggest-ever' child sex abuse ring as jailed for 145 years

A total of 21 people have been convicted of a string of sex offences committed against seven children
www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Have the above individuals had their religion or culture brought to disrepute?

This is my stance:

Menace2Society said:
Are you actually trying to gaslight paedophilia?

They and you (you are not English) should be deported to whatever backwater Pakistanis towns you come from.

These northern UK Pakistanis have destroyed the reputation of Pakistanis in the UK. From 7/7 bombings to this.

View attachment 946932

Look at these takeaway workers and taxi drivers. What an immigration policy fail for the UK to allow these degenerates in.
Click to expand...
I'm an English revert. Wife is Pakistani.
 
Menace2Society said:
British Pakistanis can't even hold themselves to the highest standards because we have degenerates in our community constantly making excuses and gaslighting for them literally being the worst possible human you can ever be.
Click to expand...
It doesn't help that the degenerates make up the vast bulk of the community, and even many of the "educated" ones might cover for them from time to time. The likes of the BNP and EDL would have had little relevance in society if it wasn't for the degenerate and subhuman behavior of British Pakistanis as a collective. I have noticed that the more successful and achieving Pakistanis, Somalis, and other minority communities tend to disassociate themselves from their own as much as possible.
Englishman said:
Hold your horses sweetcheeks. It is the sign of an intelligent man that he may entertain a thought though he may disagree with it.

You can choose to believe or not to believe what I am about to say next. Entirely up to you. I am quite close to the barristers involved in the notorious Huddersfield cases and it's common knowledge amongst law circles that the girls were in fact prostitututing themselves on their own fruition however were later encouraged by authorities to play along with the grooming slant the outcome of which is undoubtedly more favourable to them and their families; no amount of word salad you are able to furnish will change that fact.

We all know why you've posted it here so allow me to ruffle your feathers a little further. The largest grooming gang in the UK comprised of exclusively white individuals:

www.iambirmingham.co.uk

Twenty-one convicted in largest child sexual abuse investigation conducted by West Mids Police | I Am Birmingham

A gang of twenty-one people have been convicted of serious sexual offending against children in Walsall in the largest child sexual abuse investigation con
www.iambirmingham.co.uk www.iambirmingham.co.uk

www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Criminals behind 'biggest-ever' child sex abuse ring as jailed for 145 years

A total of 21 people have been convicted of a string of sex offences committed against seven children
www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Have the above individuals had their religion or culture brought to disrepute?

This is my stance:
Click to expand...
Even if British Whites made up 70% of grooming convicts, British Pakistanis are responsible for the utmost shocking and heinous crimes against underaged minors which stand out more. Also, it doesn't help that you lot make up about 3% of the population yet make up 30% of grooming gang convicts. Afterall, it's about "quality" over quantity. I have noticed that the White grooming gangs dont have the network of mass coordination and support from their community unlike the Pakistani ones. Plus, you won't see much Arabs or Bengalis involved in mass grooming gangs.
 
Disgusting, they should be beaten to a pulp before any real punishment is handed to them.
 
Predd said:
It doesn't help that the degenerates make up the vast bulk of the community, and even many of the "educated" ones might cover for them from time to time. The likes of the BNP and EDL would have had little relevance in society if it wasn't for the degenerate and subhuman behavior of British Pakistanis as a collective. I have noticed that the more successful and achieving Pakistanis, Somalis, and other minority communities tend to disassociate themselves from their own as much as possible.

Even if British Whites made up 70% of grooming convicts, British Pakistanis are responsible for the utmost shocking and heinous crimes against underaged minors which stand out more. Also, it doesn't help that you lot make up about 3% of the population yet make up 30% of grooming gang convicts. Afterall, it's about "quality" over quantity. I have noticed that the White grooming gangs dont have the network of mass coordination and support from their community unlike the Pakistani ones. Plus, you won't see much Arabs or Bengalis involved in mass grooming gangs.
Click to expand...

Do you cry like a little bitch about white men going to rape brown girls in Thailand or Philippines?
 
hussain0216 said:
Do you cry like a little bitch about white men going to rape brown girls in Thailand or Philippines?
Click to expand...
We should not deal with this with whataboutry, because pointing fingers doesn't solve the problem in our community... we should really start focusing on self improvement, as individuals, and as a nation.
 
Mugen said:
We should not deal with this with whataboutry, because pointing fingers doesn't solve the problem in our community... we should really start focusing on self improvement, as individuals, and as a nation.
Click to expand...

Fcuk it lets do whatabouttery, what have they done about white sex tourism to countries like Thailand

Do you think white people give a monkeys *** about it?

Let the police sort it out
 

