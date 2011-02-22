What's new

PWI | Pakistan Weapons Industry

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Joined
Oct 18, 2007
Messages
68,816
Reaction score
5
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Database of Weapon systems made in Pakistan.

Air Weapons Complex





Airborne systems
&#1575;
Airborne Video Tape Recorder (AVTR) system

Airborne Digital Data Recorder system


Infra-red search and track (IRST) system


GPS navigation system


Mechanical gyro and iFOG-based inertial navigation system (INS

MOHAFIZ counter-measures dispensing system


Laser guidance system for Mk.80 series bombs

Pre-fragmented bomb-250

Mk.83 bomb


Mk.84 bomb

series general purpose bomb tail units


Practice bombs 6 kg, 11 kg


low drag or high drag speed-retarding devices


HAFR-1


HAFR-2 anti-runway


Ra'ad ALCM



Air Defence Automation System (C4I system


Electronic fuses for air-launched weapons


Real-time ACMI system


Voice/Fax/Data encryption system




Srw shoe for mines cleaning ams-604


Multi-Spectral Camouflage Net


Software Development for Mission Critical Systems


Electronic System Design and Production


Prototyping and Production of Specialized Mechanical Assemblies


Mechanical Components Precision Manufacturing


TQM Practices

CAD/CAM Support



Sky Tracker


CAMCOPTER S-100 UAV


Sky Navigator



Bullet-Proof Helmet (Level III A)


Bullet-Proof Jacket



http://www..com/articles/-Air-Launched-Weapons/Air-Weapons-Complex-AWC-Pakistan.html

Air Weapons Complex - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia




Heavy Industries Taxila



Heavy Rebuild Factory M-Series

Heavy Rebuild Factory T-Series

APC Factory

Gun Factory

Tank Factory

Development, Engineering Support And Components Manufacture (DESCOM)

Evaluation, Training And Research Organization (ETRO)

Mechanical Complex

Research And Development (R&D)



Type 69-II - Main battle tank produced under license.



Type 85-IIAP - Main battle tank produced under license.

M113 - Armoured personnel carrier produced under license.

Al-Khalid tanks

Al-Khalid-1

Al-Zarrar


Talha - APC


Al-Hamza - Infantry fighting vehicle


Saad - APC


Sakb - Armoured command vehicle

Maaz - Based on the Talha APC

Mouz - Based on the Talha APC


Al-Hadeed - Armoured recovery vehicle


Al-Qaswa - Armoured logistics vehicle


Mohafiz  armoured security vehicle


155 mm Self-propelled artillery gun

VEHICLE LAUNCHED ASSAULT TRACKWAY


HEAVY MECHANIZED BRIDGE


HIGH PRESSURE AIR COMPRESSOR PLANT

Establishment60 TON SEMI TRAILER




Heavy Industries Taxila - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia



Khan Research Laboratories








nuclear bombs

AZER MLRS


Ghazab MLRS


303mm A-100 MLRS


anza anti air craft missiles -1-2-3


Baktar-Shikan man-portable anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system



LAADS radar


Skyguard radar


anti-personnel and anti-tank mines

Laser range-finders


Reactive armour


Digital goniometer

Khan Research Laboratories - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia









Karachi Shipyard



F-22P Zulfiquar class frigate



Jalalat II class missile boat



Larkana class large patrol craft


Agosta 90B class submarine


Cosmos class MG110 mini-submarine


COASTAL TANKER - OIL


P I L O T B O A T


OCEAN GOING TUGS



F A S T A T T A C K C R A F T [ M I S S I L E ]












Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works







National Development Complex




Air-to-air missile


105 mm anti-tank round


Naiza (125 mm anti-tank round)


Starfish naval mine

National Development Complex - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia



National Engineering and Scientific Commission

Burraq - a unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) armed with laser-guided missiles.



Babur (Hatf VII) - ground, ship and submarine-launched cruise missile





H-4, H-2 - precision-guided glide bombs



MSL Advanced Towed Array Sonar



Naval Training Simulator



Ship-borne display consoles

http://www..com/articles/-Strategic-Weapon-Systems/National-Development-Complex--NDC-Pakistan.html
National Engineering and Scientific Commission - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia







Pakistan Aeronautical Complex


MFI-17 Mushshak


MFI-395 Super Mushshak


K-8 Karakorum


JF-17 Thunder






Ubabeel Aerial Drone


Baaz Aerial Drone



SELEX Galileo Falco




AVTRSADV-2001 HUD for air crafts


RWR & IFF SYSTEM



PME CALIBERATION


AVIONICS REPAIRS

AVIONICS PRODUCTION

LOW LEVEL RADAR REPAIR /OVERHAUL


FACILITY FOR AIR BORNE RADAR (FAR)

.:: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex ::.




Pakistan Ordnance Factories

Garments Factory


Aircraft and anti-aircraft ammunition


37 mm HE/T




12.7 x 108 mm



Bomb HE AC 500 lb (250 kg)



155 mm howitzer



105 mm howitzer



120 mm HE M44A2




120 mm smoke WP M44A1



122 mm howitzer HE



122 mm howitzer ILLUMINATING (D30)




130 mm HE



155 mm howitzer HE M 107



155 mm howitzer HE M483 A1-ICM



203 mm howitzer HE M 106





122 mm rocket HE (YARMUK)



QF 25 PDR mk.1/2





60 mm mortar HE



60 mm smoke WP



60 mm illuminating signal



81 mm HE M 57 D A-2



81 mm smoke WP


81 mm illuminating signal



120 mm HE M44A2



120 mm smoke WP M44A


Artillery ammunition propellant


Mortar and rocket ammunition propellant



Small bust




Demolition explosives




Flare (trip-wire) Mk 2/2



Shooting (pencil type)


Demolition charge #16 IN.BeeHive MK



Demolition 1 OZ CE PRIMER



7.62X51mm Ball (NATO)



7.62x 51mm Tracer




7.62x 51mm Link Belted



7.62 x 51mm Blank (Star Crimped)



7.62 x 39mm


9 x19 mm Ball



5.56 x 45mm M-855



5.56 x 45mm M-193



ARGES 84-P2A1



Smoke discharger WP P3 MK1



Target indication grenade


81mm smoke grenade for T-80UD, Al-Khalid and Al-Zarrar tanks





100 mm APFSDS/T



105 mm APFSDS/T L 64 A4



105 mm HE TK P1 A1



105 mm HESH L35A3



125 mm APFSDS/T



125 mm HE




106 mm HEAT M344A3



40 mm HEAT P1 MK1 (RPG-7)




73 mm FSRA HEAT round (SPG-9)




RPG-7AR



RPG-7AP



Anti-tank mine P3 MK




HK G3 - 7.62 mm



G3A3



G3P4



HK MP5 - 9 mm



MP5A2



MP5P3



MP5P4



MP5P5



POF PK-7 - 7.62×39 mm



POF PK-8 - 5.56 mm



POF PK-9 - 9 mm calibre pistol



POF PKL-30 - 7.62×25 mm calibre pistol



POF PK-10



PSR-90 - 7.62 mm calibre sniper rifle



Rheinmetall MG 3 - 7.62 mm



Type 54 - 12.7 mm machine gun



POF Eye is a special-purpose weapon



Pakistan Ordnance Factories








SATUMA





Flamingo - a medium range UAV.




Jasoos II (Bravo +) - a tactical UAV system





Mukhbar - short range UAV system.




Stingray - a mini UAV system.




HST - half scale trainer UAV.




FST - full scale trainer UAV.



Tunder SR (short range)



Tunder LR (long range)



Assault - training system



Shooting Star - high speed drone.



Ground Control Station (GCS)




iHawk - UAV payload, four variants





Gen 1  Pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) capable, daylight camera system.




Gen 2  PTZ capable daylight camera payload




Gen 3  Improved version of Gen 2, includes gyro-stabilized "Scene & Target locking" system




Gen 4  Upgraded version of Gen 3, includes an infra-red camera


:..Welcome to [SATUMA]..:







Integrated Defence Systems




IDS HUMA I Tactical UAV System



HIJARA - air-delivered anti-tank cluster bomb




Combined Effect Munition (CEM) - air-delivered cluster bomb unit



Infra-red Flare - aircraft counter-measure





Military batteries

HugeDomains.com - IdsPakistan.com is for Sale (Ids Pakistan)








Advanced Engineering Research organization - AERO




General Purpose Steel Bombs 125kg





General Purpose Steel Bombs 250kg





General Purpose Steel Bombs 500kg





General Purpose Steel Bombs 1000kg


PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 125kg



PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 250kg



PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 500kg



PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 1000kg




INCENDIARY PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 125kg





INCENDIARY PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 250kg


INCENDIARY PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 500kg


Anti-Personnel CEM (COMBINED EFFECT MUNITION)



Anti-Armor CEM (COMBINED EFFECT MUNITION)



RPB-1 (Runway Penetration Bomb-1)



CONICAL TAIL UNITS



Ultra Quick Electronic Impact Fuze


AB-100 AN


AB-100 (For Low Drag Bombs).



AB-105 (For Low & High Drag Bombs).



Electronic Proximity Fuze



AB-103 (For Low Drag Bombs).
.
AB-104 (For Low & High Drag Bombs)

).
AB-104 AN (For Low & High Drag Bombs).





AL-788 fuzes



AIR BURST FUZES



PROXIMITY FUZES




AB-104 AN light fuze



AB-100 AN heavy fuze



MOFA-200A (Multi Option Fuze for Artillery


.
Multi Option Fuze for Artillery that incorporates all the features of artillery fuzes.



ACMI (Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation System



MOHAFIZ Counter Measures System is designed and produced for military aircraft and helicopter applications



AVTR SYSTEM (Airborne Video Tape Recorder System)


LISA-4000 AHRS (Attitude & Heading Reference System)


MAPS DISPLAYS


ADI/HIS


MISSION COMPUTER-



-
IMPULSE CARTRIDGE I-28


CARTRIDGE PPLT



CARTRIDGE TD-19PK



M-35 detonator


CUP BOOSTER


ADAPTER BOOSTERS M-148/M-147


AIR SITUATION DISPLAY



RABTA (C4I/ Air Defence Automation System)

Advanced Engineering Research Organization
Account Suspended





INTEGRATED DYNAMICS


B O R D E R E A G L E M K - I I


UAVS


H O R N E T



HAWK MK-V


VISION UAV



SHADOW UAV



VECTOR UAV



NISHAN MK-II



TORNADO



AP- 2000 uav control system



AP- 5000 UAV CONTROL SYSTEM

&#1575;
IFCS-6000UAV CONTROL SYSTEM



IFCS-7000UAV CONTROL SYSTEM




&#1575;
PORTABLE TELECOMMAND AND CONTROL SYSTEM (P.T.C.S.)





IRGX (Integrated Radio Guidance Transmitter)



FM and COFDM data and video transmission systems




ATPS-1200 Antenna Tracking & Positioning System



ATPS-2000 is a complete vehicle tracking and antenna positioning system




cameras Three models are offered:

GSP-100
GSP- 900
GSP-1200


civil UAV"s
ROVER


EXPLORER


INTEGRATED DYNAMICS :: A Complete UAV Solution Provider




SAMAD RUBBER WORKS (PRIVATE) LIMITED.
makes 4 type of light boats for army navy which carry 4- 6 -8 and 12 solders

R2 - 04 boat

SRW A6 - 35 boat

SRW A10 - 40 boat

SRW A13 - 50


tank models to fooling enemy

LIFE JACKET SRW - II

FLOTATION VEST SRW - IV

:: Samad Rubber Works ::

Institute of Optronics (IOP

night vison googles

an-tvs-55


an-pvs a4


an-pvs5c


an-tvs-4a



East West Infiniti (P) Ltd



ECOM WISPER WATCH unmanned airborne SIGINT system



ECOM ATACS battlefield mapping and precision target locating system.


ECOM COMMAND POST


ROTOS: Remote Optical Threat Observation System.


ECOM SQPS commando personnel electronic map positioning system


ASMAAN: Passive Aerial target tracking System.


Position-in-Air: Aircraft Position Reporting System.


VTEX-2000U: Unmanned Aircraft Data & Video Links.




ECOM VTEX-2000H video and data downlink designed for live transmission
.



ECOM GRC-105 rugged synthesized full coverage VHF-UHF ground-to-air transceiver



ECOM VTEX-2000Hvideo and data downlink designed for live transmission of aerial pictures


ECOM HFA-100 is an HF RF linear amplifier,
&#1548;

RMC-500: Receiver Multicouplers.



UHF 225-500 MHz: Ground Plane & Yagi Antennas.


Microwave 900-3000 MHz: Parabolic, Helical & Yagi Antenna.


AIR-2000: VHF Ground to Air Aviation Transceiver


Automatic Terminal Information Service (ATIS)



ECOM GRC-105 is a rugged series of synthesized full coverage VHF-UHF ground-to-air aviation transceivers


ECOM TOW Vehicle Power Conditioner



ECOM TRAMS system equipment consists of a Transmitter, a receiver


ECOM AC-DC 7K This is a high power AC to DC converter



ECOM ATPS Acquisition Tracking Practice System



MIL/BB-590U: for Radio
PRC-113,
PRC-138 & KY-57

MIL/BB-586U/BB 5598: for Radio PRC-77


LMT-3451: for French Radios




SC-3000: 60 Watt static solar charger


SC-805: 20 Watt Tactical Solar Military Battery Charger



AC-DC 7K: Heavy Duty Power Source.


TOY-24 250: Watt Vehicular 12-24 DC-DC voltage converter



ECH-3000 3KW: Solid State Charger



ECH-708 x 2: Tactical / stationary Ni-Cad Charger
military battery packs



HF-90M: HF-90M Ultralight Military Manpack



VHF-90M: Low Band VHF Transceiver





ECOM PDC-2000: Profanity Delay System for live Audio broadcasting



ECOM FM 150: Stereo FM Broadcast Transmitter



ECOM FM 650: Stereo FM Broadcast Transmitter




VHF Broadcast Band Phased Dipole Array Antennas



ECOM Meteorological Data Logger Series



Snowlog 7000



Sonic Tide Gauge 7000



ScadaSAT Thuraya: uses Thuraya Satellite SMS service



ScadaSAT BGAN



ScadaGSM: uses the GSM network



POSITION-IT LOGGER/TRIP RECORDER



Position-It Satellite:



POSITION-IT GSM

.


Position-IT Direct tracker:



traffic cameras




Welcome to East West Infiniti (P) Ltd. "Where Electronic Technology Speaks"







Al-Technique Corporation of Pakistan (ATCOP)

LTS 1 laser threat warner

lazer systems


C4ISR

Army Guide - Al-Technique Corporation of Pakistan (ATCOP)
LTS 1 laser threat warner






Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS )



HUMA-1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle


UQAB uav P-1 & P-2




COMBINED EFFECT MUNITION


GP Series Steel Bomb (NATO APPLICATIONS)



Pre-fragmented Bombs (NATO applications)


Pre-fragmented Bombs (WARSAW Applications)



RPB-1 RUNWAY PENETRATION BOMB




HUD Combining Glasses


LASER ACTUATED TARGET SYSTEM


Laser Aiming Device



Laser Designator & Ranger (LDR-4)



Laser Designator and Ranger (LDR-3)


Laser Range Finder (AR-3)



LASER THREAT SENSOR (LTS786P)


Automatic Fire Control System - 37 mm Air Defense Gun


(IBMS) C4-1 Air Defence Automation System Air Combat Manuvering Instrumentation System Airborne Video Tape Recorder System Altitude & Heading Reference System Infrared Flares & Dispenser System Electronic Fuses Laser Altimeter AA3
Integrated Battle Field Management System (IBMS)






GIDS/ATCOP Night Observation Device (NOD)




Surveillance System




Types of Batteries

- Nickel - Cadmium Batterie
- Thermal Batteries
- Zinc-Silver Oxide Batteries
- Lithium-Manganes Dioxide Batteries
- Lithium-Thionyl Chloride Batteries
BATTERIES FOR THE ARMY


- BB 4600
- B310
- PRC 77
- PRC 786
- VOH 26
- CR 2032
- CR 2016
BATTERIES FOR THE AIRFORCE


- MT 7
- Aircraft Batteries

Aircraft Trolley Batteries Integrated Fire Control System




Driver's Night Sight (DNS-3)



Periscope for Armoured Vehicles PS-1 (M17)



Digital Goniometer (DGM-1)



Optical Boresighter (OBS-1)



Mobile Field Kitchen



Vehicle Mounted Kitchen




Sim Line Towed Array (SLTA)





Action Speed Tactical Trainer (ASTT)




Submarine Tactical Trainer (SMTT)



Bridge Pilot Simulator



Sea Surge (Air Launched Anti Submarine Weapon)



Marker Man Overboard



NBC Protective Suits




NBC Over-boots




NBC Water Bottle



NBC Haversack



Hand Held Decontamination Apparatus





High Efficiency Advance Decontamination




SMART PCBS





HEPA Filters



Metallic Mine Detector


NON METALLIC MINE DETECTOR




EXPLOSIVE DETECTOR



Speech Security & Encryption Equipment



TEAR GAS SHELLS



Stun Grenades



Ballistic helmets



Digital Signage





::GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL AND DEFENCE SOLUTIONS ::
 
Last edited by a moderator:
@Imran, , where possible try to post images of the products, like this one of Pakistan made Night Observation Device and Surveillance System you posted elsewhere. Thanks.

nod3.jpg


SurveillanceSystem.jpg
 

Similar threads

JX-1
QN-506 "King of Ground Warfare" for Pakistan Army
Replies
8
Views
600
Bleek
Bleek
The SC
Pakistan buys 679 Chinese VT4 tanks which will be assembled locally
Replies
0
Views
2K
The SC
The SC
ghazi52
Global Industrial Defence Solutions
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
7K
ghazi52
ghazi52
F
Indian Army to get indigenous VSHORADS
Replies
3
Views
537
NG Missile Vessels
N
The SC
Telescoped ammunition
Replies
0
Views
1K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom