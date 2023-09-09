What's new

Indian Army to get indigenous VSHORADS

Very Short Range Air Defence System or VSHORAD is a man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile system designed to eliminate low altitude aerial threats like helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles etc at close ranges.
VSHORAD missile system was designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Research Center Imarat (RCI) with the goal of replacing older Igla M MANPADs from the Indian armed Forces.
Indian Army and Air Force are expected to collectively order a total of 1200 VSHORAD missile and 200 Launchers by the end of FY 24-25.

Screenshot_20230909_104518.png


What makes indian VSHORAD different from MANPADS present around the world is the presence of miniaturized Reaction Control System which drastically improves its precision in the end game.

Type
Place of originIndia
Service HistoryDevlopmental Trials Complete
Awaiting Orders
Used By
  • Indian Army (Planned)
  • Indian Airforce (Planned)
DesignerResearch Centre Imarat (DRDO)
ManufacturerAdani Defence and Aerospace
Unit Cost
-
Mass20.5 kg
Length2.00 metres (6 ft 7 in)
Diameter90 mm (3.5 in)
Wingspan32 cm (13 in)
Warhead2.0 kg Directed Energy Blast Fragmentation Warhead
Detonation
mechanism		Adaptive proximity fuze, Impact
EngineDual-thrust rocket motor
PropellantSolid propellant
Operational
range		250 m – 7 km
Flight altitude3,500 m (11,500 ft)
Azimuth360°
Elevation-5° to +35°
Speed
Mach 2 (Average Speed Mach 1.5)
Guidance System
Dual waveband infra-red Homing
Special Features
Miniaturized Reaction Control System
Launch Platform
Tripod, Shoulder Mounted MANPAD
 
So can any of you good folks compare it to other modern MANPADS present around the world.
 

