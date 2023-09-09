Indian Army to get indigenous VSHORADS

Very Short Range Air Defence System or VSHORAD is a man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile system designed to eliminate low altitude aerial threats like helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles etc at close ranges.
VSHORAD missile system was designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Research Center Imarat (RCI) with the goal of replacing older Igla M MANPADs from the Indian armed Forces.
Indian Army and Air Force are expected to collectively order a total of 1200 VSHORAD missile and 200 Launchers by the end of FY 24-25.
What makes indian VSHORAD different from MANPADS present around the world is the presence of miniaturized Reaction Control System which drastically improves its precision in the end game.
|Type
|Place of origin
|India
|Service History
|Devlopmental Trials Complete
Awaiting Orders
Used By
|Designer
|Research Centre Imarat (DRDO)
|Manufacturer
|Adani Defence and Aerospace
Unit Cost
|-
|Mass
|20.5 kg
|Length
|2.00 metres (6 ft 7 in)
|Diameter
|90 mm (3.5 in)
|Wingspan
|32 cm (13 in)
|Warhead
|2.0 kg Directed Energy Blast Fragmentation Warhead
|Detonation
mechanism
|Adaptive proximity fuze, Impact
|Engine
|Dual-thrust rocket motor
|Propellant
|Solid propellant
|Operational
range
|250 m – 7 km
|Flight altitude
|3,500 m (11,500 ft)
|Azimuth
|360°
|Elevation
|-5° to +35°
Speed
|Mach 2 (Average Speed Mach 1.5)
Guidance System
|Dual waveband infra-red Homing
Special Features
|Miniaturized Reaction Control System
Launch Platform
|Tripod, Shoulder Mounted MANPAD