What's new

Global Industrial Defence Solutions

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,007
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,..,.
GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL & DEFENCE SOLUTIONS

Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS) is a Pakistani state-owned defence conglomerate, and the country's largest defence manufacturer, offering products for military applications. Customers include the Pakistan Armed Forces.

GIDS' product portfolio comprises offerings in the domains of air, land, aea, nuclear, biological and chemical defence and security.

GIDS is also Pakistan's largest state-owned manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), offering medium range tactical UAVs and short-range, hand-launched and VTOL systems.

Established in 2007, GIDS is based in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

According to Janes Information Services, it is "Pakistan’s largest state-owned manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles".GIDS frequently exhibits its products at arms expositions in the Middle East and Africa.[2] Its CEO is Mr. Asad Kamal

GIDS exports Pakistani defence manufacturing products to international markets and acts as "the means to help vertically integrate customers across Pakistan’s wider defence industry". It manufactures products such as the "Range Extension Kit (REK)" for Mark 80 series general-purpose bombs.

GIDS also make parts for Pakistan Army's main battle tanks, such as Integrated Battlefield Management Systems.
In 2015, Foreign Affairs reported that GIDS demonstrated reconnaissance drones at arms fairs in Islamabad. They also manufacture ballistic helmets, bulletproof vests and kneepads for the armed forces of Pakistan.

GIDS displays Harbah-NG Anti-Ship cruise missile at IDEX 2023 for export purposes.
It has an range og 290km (for export) and it comes with enhanced survivability as well as better targeting systems with 90% plus hit probability.

FpjmNQtaIAAUexd




GIDS (Global Industrial & Defense Solutions) presents Shahpar-2 Block-2 UCAV for export at IDEX 2023.

Fpjwm05agAAaWto
 
,.,..,
GIDS General Purpose and Guided Bombs on display at IDEX 2023 in UAE.

Pakistan is not only self sufficient in producing most of its aerial munition but also exports them to various friendly countries especially due to its NATO compatibility.

Image
 
,.,.
Conflict Watch PSF
@AmRaadPSF


Pakistan's GIDS Shahpar-II (Block 2) UCAV at IDEX 2023, which will be double in term of capabilities as compared to the previous Shahpar 2.

Major upgrades;
20-hour endurance
23,000 feet service ceiling
4 hard points (Block 1 has 2)
A new EO/IR turret

Image



Image



Image


Image
 
.,.
Standoff Glide Bomb Kits being manufactured at Qaswa Industries.
These kind of munitions have shown their efficacy in the recent Ukraine conflict where they achieved punitive effect with minimal cost.
PAF employs such munitions on its JF-17 and Mirage aircraft.

Ft7QG-WaAAEgkLR
 
CSAW said:
GIDS REVEALS NEW PRODUCTS

ROAD TO FUTURE

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660551378899734528

- HALE UAV
-SHAHPAR-III
-BURQ -II
-AZB-VI
-ZUMIR - IIID
-GMRLS -ER FATAH-II
-LOMADS
-MFADR Radar
-GRAD
-ZEERAK - III
-E SHORAD
- Counter UAV System
-Torpedos
-Un- Manned Under Water Vehicle
- RIBAT



GIDS - Road-to-Future

gids.com.pk gids.com.pk
Click to expand...

All of which are goverment institutions with a view of support the Pakistan Armed forces, and not centred around the growth of private companies that can then operate at a global level. The approach Pakistan is adopting is aflawed approach with limited potential for growth or innovation.
 
Most of these are likely to be very close to at least IOC if not outright induction. Since it’s a
lol motley crew of stuff otherwise, and there is no theme to them. Some are just evolutionary improvement over prior systems.
I recall my discussions over the years with @Bilal Khan (Quwa) and @JamD.
Shahpar III Zia essentially finally a true proper Reaper class MALE.
As I have often discussed, the Army and PAF seem to have different contractors. The Navy uses anyone it can find. Except for the REK, all are PA or PN systems.

The PA and PAF seem to be maintaining a division of Labour for air defence, the PA looks after low level (hence the Anza The Next Generation SHORAD), while PAF looks after HI altitude while LOMAD is overlapping.
@PanzerKiel correct?
Any idea who is looking after Missile detection and defence?
 
,.,.,.
Global Industrial Defence Solutions has announced the development of torpedoes for Pakistan Navy Specifications
~ Max Speed: 35-45 knots
~ Operating Depth: 450m
~ Range: 6-7 km
~ Max Launch speed: 350 knots
~ Target: underwater targets & surface vessels


Image
 
,.,.,.,.
UUV (Unmanned Underwater Vehicle) by Pakistan's Global Industrial Defence Solutions

♟ Specifications

~ . Mission Profile
a) Intelligence gathering
b) Mine-hunting
c) Ship hull inspection

~ Operating Depth: <300 m
~ Range: 2 km
~ Speed: ≤ 6 knots
~ Endurance: 4 hours


FwuDSi7aAAAaXrU
 

Similar threads

Windjammer
Pakistan Green Signals Export of Taimoor ALCM.
Replies
0
Views
920
Windjammer
Windjammer
Defense785
GIDS Unveils Pakistan’s Anti-Ship Cruise Missile, Multi Launch Rocket System And Armed UAV at ADEX 2022
Replies
1
Views
2K
RAMPAGE
RAMPAGE
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
IDET 2021: PAKISTAN’S ARMED SHAHPAR-II UNDERGOING FLIGHT TRIALS
2
Replies
25
Views
5K
Pandora
Pandora
ghazi52
Pakistan Private Defence Industries
Replies
2
Views
971
ghazi52
ghazi52
D
Israel reports record $12.5 billion defence exports, 24% of them to Arab partners
Replies
8
Views
303
Hero786
Hero786

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom