Pakistani defense conglomerate unveils new drone, missiles at IDEF

Pakistani defense conglomerate unveils new drone, missiles at IDEF​

By Usman Ansari
Aug 3, 10:51 PM

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani defense conglomerate has unveiled new missiles and a drone during Turkey’s IDEF defense conference.
During the event, which ran July 25-28, Global Industrial and Defence Solutions showed off its Faaz-RF and Faaz-IIR medium-range, air-to-air missiles, as well as the Shahpar III medium-altitude, long-endurance combat drone.

The Faaz missiles and the unmanned system on display were mockups, GIDS chief executive Asad Kamal told Defense News.

YGLG5ZAJYFFKLDUV2GYLTV4BOA.jpg

The Faaz-RF is active radar-guided missile, while the Faaz-IIR has an imaging infrared seeker. (Courtesy of Global Industrial and Defence Solutions)

The Faaz-RF is an active radar-guided missile, while the Faaz-IIR features an imaging infrared seeker. Both have a range exceeding 100 kilometers (62 miles), can reach a speech of Mach 3.5 and can fly 6,000 feet above sea level, according to GIDS.

The Faaz-RF seeker has a 25-kilometer detection range, and the Faaz-IIR a 40-kilometer range.

The Faaz design appears to have been partly inspired by the Chinese SD-10/PL-12 weapon, which is produced under license by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex. GIDS said its products are locally developed and owns the intellectual property rights.

Shahpar III is a Group 4+ drone able to carry weapons, meaning it weighs more than 1,320 pounds.It has six hardpoints for up to 530 kilograms (1,168 pounds) of disposable stores; a 1,650-kilogram maximum takeoff weight; the option for an internal payload; indigenously developed avionics; anti-icing/deicing system; a 1553 architecture dual-redundant flight control computer; and multiple sensor options, including electro-optical/infrared, synthetic aperture radar, communications intelligence and signals intelligence.

Q34LE6346ZERHJKHCU57ETAICE.jpg

Shahpar III is medium-altitude, long-endurance combat drone. (Courtesy of Global Industrial and Defence Solutions)

Engine configurations of 140 horsepower and 170 horsepower are available, both with a 300-kilometer line-of-sight and 3,000-kilometer beyond line-of-sight range. However, the 140-horsepower option has a 30,000-foot ceiling when rigged for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and a 24-hour endurance, and a 28,000-foot ceiling and 17-hour endurance when armed.

The figures for the 170-horsepower variant are 41,000 feet and 40 hours, and 35,000 feet and 35 hours, respectively.

The engines are foreign, but GIDS did not disclose the origin.
Shahpar III will be available for export next year after in-house trials, the organization said.

I was expecting the Shahpur III to be a weird mishmash of an Aksungur, Shahpur II, Falco and Wing Loong.

The design, while keeping that form factor of the Aksungur and TB-001 type of drone seems very unique and a logical next step in the Shahpur design.

I'm very surprised and impressed by it. Seems very much like a domestic design that just so happens to be inspired by other existing designs.
 
That Guy said:
I was expecting the Shahpur III to be a weird mishmash of an Aksungur, Shahpur II, Falco and Wing Loong.

The design, while keeping that form factor of the Aksungur and TB-001 type of drone seems very unique and a logical next step in the Shahpur design.

I'm very surprised and impressed by it. Seems very much like a domestic design that just so happens to be inspired by other existing designs.
I think S3 design can be scaled up to twin engine twin boom configuration and that will be our true HALE UCAV
Lately endurance and service ceiling of Shahpar series Drones are getting impressive (40 hours with 41,000ft altitude)
I suspect this is due to massive testing of these UAVs or may be Turkish help?
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
I think S3 design can be scaled up to twin engine twin boom configuration and that will be our true HALE UCAV
Lately endurance and service ceiling of Shahpar series Drones are getting impressive (40 hours with 41,000ft altitude)
I suspect this is due to massive testing of these UAVs or may be Turkish help?
Turkish and Chinese technical support is almost guaranteed in this regard.

As well as heavy reliance on Turkish and Chinese ToT that Pakistan has received.
 

