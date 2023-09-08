QN-506 "King of Ground Warfare" for Pakistan Army

JX-1
So I just discovered this Chinese IFV Called QN-506. I thought it would be useful for ops on both the eastern and western front.
Advertised Specs:
@Deino I know your area of expertise is primarily PLAAF but I was wondering if you knew anything about this IFV and its operational status. All I see on google is war thunder content.
- 4 Multi role QN-502C missiles (Air to Air or Anti Tank)
- Penetrate 1000+mm of RHA (manufacturer claim)
- Top attack mode available
- Can engage ground targets, and helicopters/UAVs
- MITL and Fire and Forget mode
- 0 reload time between shots
- 20 70mm rockets
- Penetrate 300mm of reinforced concrete
- 12m Frag radius
- IR Imagine/Beam Riding Guidance (or just shoot on ballistic trajectory)
- 0 reload time between shots
- 4 Loitering Munition / "Small Cruise Missiles"
- Manual command
- 10km Range
- Propeller driven
- Frag warhead
- 60mm RHA penetration
- 30mm main gun, 300 AP/HE FRAG rounds
- 7.62mm aux gun, 2000 rounds
- Crew: 3
- Active Protection System (Hard Kill and Anti personnel/Anti Sniper system)
- 6 x Frag Grenade Launcher
- One 10km range UAV for recon/target acquisition
- "Upgradable" (Modular?)
- Based off Type 59 Chasis
