What's new

QN-506 "King of Ground Warfare" for Pakistan Army

JX-1

JX-1

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 14, 2022
Messages
463
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So I just discovered this Chinese IFV Called QN-506. I thought it would be useful for ops on both the eastern and western front.

1694181682739.png



Advertised Specs:
  • 4 Multi role QN-502C missiles (Air to Air or Anti Tank)
    • Penetrate 1000+mm of RHA (manufacturer claim)
    • Top attack mode available
    • Can engage ground targets, and helicopters/UAVs
    • MITL and Fire and Forget mode
    • 0 reload time between shots
  • 20 70mm rockets
    • Penetrate 300mm of reinforced concrete
    • 12m Frag radius
    • IR Imagine/Beam Riding Guidance (or just shoot on ballistic trajectory)
    • 0 reload time between shots
  • 4 Loitering Munition / "Small Cruise Missiles"
    • Manual command
    • 10km Range
    • Propeller driven
    • Frag warhead
    • 60mm RHA penetration
  • 30mm main gun, 300 AP/HE FRAG rounds
  • 7.62mm aux gun, 2000 rounds
  • Crew: 3
Other:
  • Active Protection System (Hard Kill and Anti personnel/Anti Sniper system)
  • 6 x Frag Grenade Launcher
  • One 10km range UAV for recon/target acquisition
  • "Upgradable" (Modular?)
  • Based off Type 59 Chasis
@PanzerKiel You're most probably going to say inducting this this will require a change in the whole doctrine, but doesn't it seem like such a change is due in light of the deteriorating situation? This IFV seems like a good fit in modern ground warfare.

@Deino I know your area of expertise is primarily PLAAF but I was wondering if you knew anything about this IFV and its operational status. All I see on google is war thunder content.
 
JX-1 said:
So I just discovered this Chinese IFV Called QN-506. I thought it would be useful for ops on both the eastern and western front.

View attachment 952014


Advertised Specs:
  • 4 Multi role QN-502C missiles (Air to Air or Anti Tank)
    • Penetrate 1000+mm of RHA (manufacturer claim)
    • Top attack mode available
    • Can engage ground targets, and helicopters/UAVs
    • MITL and Fire and Forget mode
    • 0 reload time between shots
  • 20 70mm rockets
    • Penetrate 300mm of reinforced concrete
    • 12m Frag radius
    • IR Imagine/Beam Riding Guidance (or just shoot on ballistic trajectory)
    • 0 reload time between shots
  • 4 Loitering Munition / "Small Cruise Missiles"
    • Manual command
    • 10km Range
    • Propeller driven
    • Frag warhead
    • 60mm RHA penetration
  • 30mm main gun, 300 AP/HE FRAG rounds
  • 7.62mm aux gun, 2000 rounds
  • Crew: 3
Other:
  • Active Protection System (Hard Kill and Anti personnel/Anti Sniper system)
  • 6 x Frag Grenade Launcher
  • One 10km range UAV for recon/target acquisition
  • "Upgradable" (Modular?)
  • Based off Type 59 Chasis
@PanzerKiel You're most probably going to say inducting this this will require a change in the whole doctrine, but doesn't it seem like such a change is due in light of the deteriorating situation? This IFV seems like a good fit in modern ground warfare.

@Deino I know your area of expertise is primarily PLAAF but I was wondering if you knew anything about this IFV and its operational status. All I see on google is war thunder content.
Click to expand...
We make APC'S ..why can't we make this..? Oh no originality
 
JX-1 said:
So I just discovered this Chinese IFV Called QN-506. I thought it would be useful for ops on both the eastern and western front.

View attachment 952014


Advertised Specs:
  • 4 Multi role QN-502C missiles (Air to Air or Anti Tank)
    • Penetrate 1000+mm of RHA (manufacturer claim)
    • Top attack mode available
    • Can engage ground targets, and helicopters/UAVs
    • MITL and Fire and Forget mode
    • 0 reload time between shots
  • 20 70mm rockets
    • Penetrate 300mm of reinforced concrete
    • 12m Frag radius
    • IR Imagine/Beam Riding Guidance (or just shoot on ballistic trajectory)
    • 0 reload time between shots
  • 4 Loitering Munition / "Small Cruise Missiles"
    • Manual command
    • 10km Range
    • Propeller driven
    • Frag warhead
    • 60mm RHA penetration
  • 30mm main gun, 300 AP/HE FRAG rounds
  • 7.62mm aux gun, 2000 rounds
  • Crew: 3
Other:
  • Active Protection System (Hard Kill and Anti personnel/Anti Sniper system)
  • 6 x Frag Grenade Launcher
  • One 10km range UAV for recon/target acquisition
  • "Upgradable" (Modular?)
  • Based off Type 59 Chasis
@PanzerKiel You're most probably going to say inducting this this will require a change in the whole doctrine, but doesn't it seem like such a change is due in light of the deteriorating situation? This IFV seems like a good fit in modern ground warfare.

@Deino I know your area of expertise is primarily PLAAF but I was wondering if you knew anything about this IFV and its operational status. All I see on google is war thunder content.
Click to expand...

A bit of an overkill ...
to quell freedom of speech and internal political parties.
 

Similar threads

Foinikas
Lost opportunities of the Greek Defence Industry
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
Foinikas
Foinikas
INDIAPOSITIVE
India aims for Laser Technology, Neutron Bombs, and Railguns to Counter Strategic Threats
Replies
9
Views
711
Ich
Ich
ghazi52
Specifications of Pakistan Army’s Type-85UG Main Battle Tank
2
Replies
25
Views
6K
emotionless_teenage
emotionless_teenage
Raja Porus
Pakistan Army and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles
Replies
10
Views
4K
Yasser76
Yasser76
Samar111
Five Indian Weapons That Make China Shudder
2 3
Replies
43
Views
3K
GiantPanda
GiantPanda

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom