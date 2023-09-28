PTI's Farrukh Habib arrested from Gwadar | The Express Tribune Farrukh Habib's brother approaches LHC for his release

Habib's brother approaches LHC for his releaseAuthorities on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib from Gwadar along with his four brothers and four other people.Habib's brother approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) following his arrest for his recovery.The PTI leader was appointed as the spokesperson of the party while Rauf Hassan has been appointed as the party's secretary of information, a key role within the party.Shoaib Shaheen, a member of the party's legal team, has been given the responsibility of handling all legal affairs pertaining to the party and former prime minister Imran Khan.The changes come in the face of continued pressure and a crackdown on the PTI with the incarcerated party chief grappling with legal woes. The PTI has also witnessed an exodus of key figures who once held key portfolios.Meanwhile, in a statement, the party vehemently condemned the re-arrests of its male and female party workers and activists right after their release from prison.