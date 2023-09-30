What's new

Jinnah House attack: Several PTI leaders declared ‘absconders’

1696095124868.png

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday declared several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders ‘absconders’ in a case pertaining to attack on Jinnah House, also known as Corps Commander House, Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to details, ATC Judge Abhar Gul declared the PTI leaders ‘absconders’ in Jinnah House attack case, registered at Sarwar Road Police Station.

The PTI leaders, who were declared ‘absconders’, are Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Ali Amin Gandapur, Zubair Khan Niazi, Andleeb Abbas and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-terrorism court had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the accused.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.
