farrukh habib does not know of gifts

dunyanews.tv

Farrukh Habib bids adieu to PTI, joins IPP

PTI promoted violence, failed to fulfil his responsibility
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

The former minister said the PTI chief failed to practically follow the moral high ground in his actions as he too took gifts from the Toshakhana while party leaders used to criticise Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari for taking luxurious items.



thefridaytimes.com

'Whatever Happened On May 9 Was Wrong,' Says Farrukh Habib As He Quits PTI

Former PTI leader, Farrukh Habib, parts ways with the party, disapproving of the violence on May 9 and expressing concern over the party's approach. He calls
thefridaytimes.com thefridaytimes.com

Habib said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari were criticised for retaining gifts from the Toshakhana, but when he took power, Imran, too, retained expensive watches.

"Even if he paid for them, we [party members] did not even know about this," Habib disclosed tellingly.

Habib opined that it did not behove Imran Khan's stature to retain gifts from the Toshakhana.
 

