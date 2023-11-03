PTI's Asad Qaiser arrested from residence in Islamabad: brother

Qaiser's brother says men dressed in plain clothes arrested him.

Sources say police, ACE personnel take former NA speaker into custody from his residence in Bani GalaPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has been arrested from his residence in Islamabad's Bani Gala area, the former National Assembly speaker's brother said on Friday.Sources said that Qaiser — who is a staunch supporter of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — was taken into custody by police and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) personnel for alleged corrupt practices related to purchase of medical equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College in Swabi.Sources said that Qaiser is being shifted to Bani Gala Police Station, where he will be handed over to the ACE officials.They said that the PTI stalwart faces allegations of illegal appointments in the educational institutions.Qaiser's arrest comes as another setback for the Khan-led party, which is already embroiled in legal battles as its top leadership remains behind bars in different cases.It may be noted that Qaiser led a PTI delegation in a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence last month."Today, we came to offer our condolences [over the demise of Fazl's mother-in-law], this is our culture. We did not discuss politics in the meeting," said Qaiser while speaking to the media after the meeting, which he said had taken place after approval from Khan.Meanwhile, the PTI chief and vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also incarcerated at the Adiala jail and undergoing trial in the cipher case.Imran was initially arrested in a graft case on May 9, triggering strong protests from the party across the country in which state installations were targetted.During the riots important military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Lahore Corp Commander’s residence, were ransacked.This led to a crackdown against those involved in the events and hundreds of party workers and leaders were arrested.