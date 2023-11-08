What's new

Presser by PM Kakar regarding Afghanistan situation

Pakistan is finally beginning to act like a self-respecting nation, no beating around the bush by wasting time and resources in some love triangle, or acting like a coward.

Straight up, are you our ally/neutral or against us.

Depending on the decision here which will likely be the TTP. Pakistan must maintain a strict stance by implementing rigid security protocols domestically to ward off any threats from the western neighbour and make sure there is retaliation for any aggression, that makes them seriously reconsider anything like that again.

If you act like a coward, you'll be treated like one. You need to stand your ground aggressively to condition them into implicitly acknowledging your red-lines.
 
Last edited:
huh
for the first time, I am obligated to laud PM Kakar, and the powers that be, namely COAS Asim Munir for taking this stance. If they are able to pull this off, there might be a shot at curbing terrorism in Pakistan !
 
Good step. Was needed to make more people aware of what's happening.
 
Supreme court of Pakistan shall be the judge if interim government understands that it can expel refugees en mass. If they are already in Pakistan, it's Pakistani governments responsibility to document them first.

Despite the good work from the interim government, this single act of tyranny outweighs it all.
 

