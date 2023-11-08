Presser by PM Kakar regarding Afghanistan situation

Pakistan is finally beginning to act like a self-respecting nation, no beating around the bush by wasting time and resources in some love triangle, or acting like a coward.
Straight up, are you our ally/neutral or against us.
Depending on the decision here which will likely be the TTP. Pakistan must maintain a strict stance by implementing rigid security protocols domestically to ward off any threats from the western neighbour and make sure there is retaliation for any aggression, that makes them seriously reconsider anything like that again.
If you act like a coward, you'll be treated like one. You need to stand your ground aggressively to condition them into implicitly acknowledging your red-lines.