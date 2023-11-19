What's new

PM Kakar congratulates Australia on winning World Cup

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
17,993
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1700421697663.png

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar congratulated Australia team on their victory in the One Day International Cricket World Cup final against India on Sunday.

“I congratulate Australia for winning the Cricket World Cup 2023 (CWC23),” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1726268488703152457

He also praised phenomenal inning played by Travis Head who scored 137 runs off 120 balls.

Also read: Australia celebrate World Cup triumph in style

The prime minister also commended Team India for their dynamic performance. “Well played, Team India, better luck next time!”, he added.
dunyanews.tv

PM Kakar congratulates Australia on winning World Cup

“Well played, Team India, better luck next time!”
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
اللہ سب کو اس طرح اپنے گھر میں ذلت سے محفوظ رکھے آمین
1700422226201.png
 
Modi ki tou shakal aisay bunee howe hai jaisay kay uusay kabz hogaya hai.
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
BAP’s Anwaarul Haq Kakar named caretaker prime minister
Replies
0
Views
233
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
PM Kakar irked at media ‘misquoting’ statement on elections minus Imran
Replies
0
Views
172
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar picked as caretaker PM
2
Replies
25
Views
942
PK784
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Elections can take place without PTI chief: PM Kakar
Replies
10
Views
584
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Caretaker govt has no ‘soft corner’ for PML-N: PM Kakar
Replies
1
Views
160
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom