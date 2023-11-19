PM Kakar congratulates Australia on winning World Cup

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar congratulated Australia team on their victory in the One Day International Cricket World Cup final against India on Sunday.
“I congratulate Australia for winning the Cricket World Cup 2023 (CWC23),” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
He also praised phenomenal inning played by Travis Head who scored 137 runs off 120 balls.
The prime minister also commended Team India for their dynamic performance. “Well played, Team India, better luck next time!”, he added.
