Elections can take place without PTI chief: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that Election can take place without Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

In an interview with The Associated Press, PM Kakar said that “fair elections can take place without the PTI chairman or hundreds of members of his party who are jailed because they engaged in unlawful activities including vandalism.

He said that the thousands of people in PTI who didn’t engage in unlawful activities, “will be running the political process, they will be participating in the elections.”

PM Kakar further added “We are not pursuing anyone on a personal vendetta But yes, we will ensure that the law is appropriate. Anyone, be it PTI chairman or any other politician who violates, in terms of their political behavior, the laws of the country, then the restoration of the law has to be ensured. We cannot equate that with … political discrimination.”

He said that it’s the Election Commission that is going to conduct the vote, not the military, and PTI chairman appointed the commission’s current chief, so “why would he turn in any sense of the word against him?”

Commenting on the election date PM Kakar said that when the commission sets an exact election date, his government “will provide all the assistance, financial, security or other related requirements.”
